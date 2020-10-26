Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hydraulic Cylinders Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Hydraulic Cylinders Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Hydraulic Cylinders Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

We have updated Hydraulic Cylinders Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the Hydraulic Cylinders market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Hydraulic Cylinders market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Hydraulic Cylinders Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Hydraulic Cylinders Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Hydraulic Cylinders Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

KEY PLAYERS

“”Among the key market players Bosch Rexroth AG, Eaton, Parker Hannifin Corp., and Bucher Hydraulics GmbH are expected to dominate the global hydraulic cylinders market””

Bosch Rexroth AG provides industrial machines and engineered products such as hydraulic, gears, electric drives, casting molds and welding equipment, becoming one of the major market player by investing USD 7.07 billion in 2018 for its research and development (R&D), with increasing R&D investment intensity of 9%. Bearing Man Group (BMG), which represents Eaton Hydraulics in Africa through the distribution of power management solutions for electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power has gained authorized center for the technical assessment of Eaton Hydraulics. Eatons total R&D expense for the year 2018 valued USD 584 million. Parker Hannifin Corporation introduced a new hydraulic cylinder designing 3D CAD tool for quick, easy and accurate cylinder designs. Total R&D expenses of Parker Hannifin Corp. for the year 2018 amounted to USD 327.9 million, USD 336.7 million in 2017 and USD 359.8 million in 2016 respectively. These prominent players provide advance hydraulic cylinders for varied end-use industries and account for major hydraulic cylinder market shares.

LIST OF THE KEY COMPANIES PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Bosch Rexroth AG

Enerpac

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

Wipro Infrastructure Engineering

SMC Corporation.

Bucher Hydraulics GmbH

Precision Hydraulic Cylinders

KYB Americas Corporation

Eaton

WEBER-HYDRAULIK GMBH

REPORT COVERAGE

This report provides quantitative and qualitative data on the construction, aerospace and defense and agriculture industry, where the hydraulic cylinders play a major role in the market, along with detailed analysis of market size, demand, sales and growth rate for all segments in the market. The market is segmented by function, product type, application and end-use industry on global as well as regional level. Base on function, the global market is categorized into single-acting hydraulic cylinder and a double-acting hydraulic cylinder. Based on the product type, the market is segmented into welded cylinder, tie rod cylinder and others. Based on the application, the market constitutes of industrial equipment and mobile equipment. Based on end-use industry, the market constitutes of construction, agriculture, aerospace & defense, forestry, marine, and others. By region, the market is segmented into five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America, wherein the regions are further segmented into countries.

This report also provides a profound analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the importance of market trends, recent industry developments, technological advancements, mergers & acquisitions, consolidated SWOT analysis of key players and Porters Five Forces analysis.

Report Scope& Segmentation

By Function

Single Acting Hydraulic Cylinder

Welded Cylinder

Tie Rod Cylinder

Others

By Application

Industrial Equipment

Mobile Equipment

By End-Use Industry

Construction

Agriculture

Aerospace & Defence

Forestry

Marine

Others

By Region

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT

February 2019: Enerpac introduced new single-acting, low-height telescopic hydraulic cylinder for longer cylinder stroke applications, that will minimize the time and simply the operation by moving heavy loads at a greater distance

March 2018: Parker Hannifin Corporation announced a new HCR sub-sea hydraulic hose to withstand the collapsing forces deep down in the sea for applications such as BOP stacks, hydraulic flying leads, sub-sea hydraulics, etc.



