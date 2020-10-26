Pet Insurance Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Policy Coverage Type (Accident & Illness, Accident Only, Others), By Animal Type (Dog, Cat, Others), By Provider (Public, Private) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pet Insurance Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Pet Insurance Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Pet Insurance Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

This report focuses on the Pet Insurance market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Pet Insurance market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Pet Insurance Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Pet Insurance Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Pet Insurance Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Nationwide Pet Insurance and Anicom Holdings to Emerge as the Top Player

In terms of pet insurance market revenue, Nationwide Pet Insurance is one of the leading companies operating in the North America. The company holds a major proportion of shares in terms of pet insurance in the U.S. Also, Anicom Holdings is another leading pet insurance company operating in Japan. As per statistics, it holds approximately 60% of Japans growing pet insurance market. Few of the notable players functioning in the pet insurance market across the globe are Trupanion, ASPCA Pet Health Insurance, Petplan Pet Insurance, Embrace and few others. The pet insurance market is highly consolidated in nature however, with the emergence of new companies entering the industry, will lead to market fragmentation across the forecast period. Moreover, increasing number of companies offering innovative pet insurance schemes to alleviate user experience will further boost product demand. For instance, in December 2018, Waggel Limited, a new pet insurance startup in the U.K. announced the launch of fully digital pet insurance scheme to enhance user experience. Such novel product launch assisted the company to attract more customers, thereby generating more revenue.

List Of Key Companies Covered:

Trupanion

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

ASPCA

Healthy Paws Pet Insurance, LLC.

Embrace Pet Insurance Agency, LLC

Figo Pet Insurance LLC.

Anicom Holdings

Agria Pet Insurance Ltd

24PetWatch

Pets Best Insurance Services, LLC.

REPORT COVERAGE

Pet insurance policies help to reduce the overall costs of expensive veterinary bills. Increasing pet adoption across the globe is one of the major factor augmenting market growth. Moreover, rising initiatives by the major players operating in the industry to launch novel pet coverage schemes will further boost product demand. Also growing disposable income of the developing economies is another important factor propelling market growth. The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the global pet insurance market trends and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as leading companies, competitive landscape, and product types. Besides, the report offers insights into the market trends and highlights key industry developments, such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses several key insights, such as the pet adoption statistics for key countries, pricing analysis of top insurers, new product launches etc.

Report Scope & Segmentation

By Policy Coverage Type

Accident & Illness

Accident Only

Others

By Animal Type

Cat

Dog

Others

By Provider

Public

Private

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa ( South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

October 2019: Petplan, a leading pet health insurance provider, announced that the company has been acquired by Warburg Pincus, a global private equity firm focused on growth investing. The acquisition will provide Petplan with access to significant resources and capital to drive meaningful growth.

September 2019: Franklin Madison announced it will offer pet insurance programs for banks and credit unions. Through its partnership with A-rated carrier Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group, financial institutions that partner with Franklin Madison can now offer another valuable insurance program to their consumers.



