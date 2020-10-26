Contraceptive Pills Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Combination Pills and Progestin-only Pills), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Clinics, Online Channel, Public Channel & NGO, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Contraceptive Pills Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Contraceptive Pills Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Contraceptive Pills Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

This report focuses on the Contraceptive Pills market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Contraceptive Pills market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Bayer AG and Allergan plc to Account for Maximum Market Share

The contraceptive pills market is a bit fragmented, with numerous local and regional players operating at the global level. Bayer AG and Allergan plc are the key market players accounting for a major share in terms of revenue. In December 2017, Lupin, one of the global pharmaceutical companies, received USFDA approval for Tydemy, a generic version of Bayers contraceptive brand Safyral. This is anticipated to affect the market position of Bayer AG during the forecast period. Moreover, the capacity constraints at Bayers and Pfizers manufacturing sites between June and August 2019 affected the stock of Bayers Microgynon 30 and Pfizers Ovranette tablets in the market. This is expected to open the gates for local and regional manufacturers in oral contraceptive pills market in coming years.

Pfizer, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Allergan, plc

Bayer AG

Janssen Pharmaceutical Company

HLL Lifecare Limited

Mylan N.V.

Piramal Enterprises

Access to contraception is one of the major concerns of government in densely populated countries. The public players are thus engaging themselves in building policies to overcome the poor accessibility to contraception. For instance, Turkey provides certain contraceptive supplies free-of-charge to married women at public health centers.

Also, in 2017, government of India launched centrally-funded “Antara” scheme, under which women in the age group of 18 to 45 years will be given contraceptive injections free-of-cost once every three months at all state-run primary health centres and hospitals. Such favorable scenarios for contraceptives in countries with unmet needs is augmenting the sale of contraceptive pills. The contraceptive pills market report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the market trends and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market.

The research report offers an in-depth analysis of the market. It further provides details on the fertility statistics (2018), regulatory and reimbursement scenario for key countries, new product launches, key industry developments such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships, and government policies & their impact on the contraceptives industry. Information on drivers, opportunities, threats, and restraints of the market can further help stakeholders to gain valuable insights into the market. The report offers a detailed competitive landscape by presenting information on key players, along with their strategies, in the market.

By Type

Combines Contraceptives Pills

Progestin-only Pills

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Clinics

Online Channel

Public Channel & NGOs

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa ( South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

April 2018: Mylan N.V. launched Drospirenone and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets, a generic version of Bayer”s Yaz in the U.S.. The tablet is indicated by women to prevent pregnancy and for the treatment of acne vulgaris in women.

December 2017: Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received USFDA approval for Tydemy tablets, a generic version of Bayer AGs Safyral tablets indicated to raise folate level in women whoc choose oral contraceptives to prevent pregnancy.

August 2017: Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. initiated a voluntary recall of its contraceptive brand Mibelas 24 FE from the U.S. market, as they were out-of-sequence. Also, in May 2019, Allergan initiated recall of its leading oral contraceptive brand Taytulla capsules because of some packing errors.



