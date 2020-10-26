Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis By Type (Autistic Disorder, Asperger Syndrome, Pervasive Developmental Disorder, Others), By Treatment Type (Communication & Behavioral Therapies, Drug Therapies), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market.

This report focuses on the Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Allergan

Q BioMed Inc

Hopebridge, LLC.

Center for Autism and Related Disorders.

Behavior Innovations

Applied Behavior Consultants

Fusion Autism Center

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

AstraZeneca

Pfizer Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Report Coverage

Global market is leveraged lucrative opportunity for investment in the research and development owing to continuous rise in the number of patients diagnosed with Autism all over the world. Rise in the prevalence of the disease along with growing awareness about behavioral therapies in emerging regions are likely to boost the growth of autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market during the forecast period. Moreover, growing number of service providers offering wide range of cost-effective communication therapies to adults & children for the treatment of this disorder is anticipated to fuel the market growth by 2026.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on autism spectrum disorder therapeutics industry trends and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market segments include types of the disorders and treatment type. On the basis of types, the market is segmented into autistic disorder, asperger syndrome, pervasive developmental disorder, and others. On the basis of treatment type, the market is segmented into communication & behavioral therapies and drug therapies.

The communication & behavioral therapies segment is further classified into applied behavior analysis (ABA), speech & language therapy, occupational therapy, and others. The drug therapy segment can be further categorized into antipsychotic drugs, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIS), stimulants, sleep medications, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report analysis comprises of global autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market dynamics and competitive landscape. Additionally, the report offers insights on the prevalence of autism spectrum disorder for key countries/region, recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, new product launch etc.; regulatory framework by key countries, global reimbursement scenario, and economic cost burden for the treatment of the disorder by key countries/ region.

SEGMENTATION

By Type

Autistic Disorder

Asperger Syndrome

Pervasive Developmental Disorder

Others

By Treatment Type

Communication & Behavioral Therapies

Applied behavior analysis (ABA)

Speech & Language Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Others

Drug Therapies

Antipsychotic Drugs

SSRIS

Stimulants

Sleep Medications

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In February 2019, Fusion Autism Center (FAC) announced its expansion of 7Th Center-based ABA therapy services for children on the autism spectrum in Augusta location, which will provide greater access to ABA therapy to children with autism in great state of Georgia.

In January 2018, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd received FDA breakthrough therapy designation for its oral drug balovaptan in the treatment of autism spectrum disorder. Balovaptan, the first potential pharmacotherapy will help in the improvement of core social interaction and communication in patients with autism spectrum disorder

In June 2018, Q BioMed Inc. filed an application for orphan drug designation with U.S. FDAs Office of Orphan Product Development for QBM-001, which will be used for the treatment of verbal autism in pediatric patients.



