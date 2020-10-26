Europe Urinary Catheters Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Indwelling Catheters, Intermittent Catheters, External Catheters), By Application (Urinary Incontinence, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, Surgery, Others), By Gender (Female, Male), By End User (Hospitals, Age Care Centers, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Europe Urinary Catheters Market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Europe Urinary Catheters Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Europe Urinary Catheters Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Europe Urinary Catheters Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Europe Urinary Catheters Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Well-established distribution network of major players in European countries is attributed to drive the Europe Urinary Catheters Market by 2026

Presence of strong key players and growing investments in the research sector for the development of advanced urinary catheters are likely to boost the market growth in Europe during the forecast period. The widespread distribution network of major players like Coloplast A/S, B. Braun Melsungen AG and ConvaTec Group PLC in European countries are projected to drive the Europe urinary catheter market revenue throughout the forecast period. Along with strong distribution network the key players are emphasizing on mergers and acquisition to offer innovative and diverse range of urinary catheters in European market. For instance, in 2017 BD, a global leader in medical technologies acquired C. R. Bard, Inc., along with its urology and urinary incontinence products with an aim to strengthen its position in urinary catheters market. Other players engaged in Europe market with considerable market share are Boston Scientific Corporation, Hollister Incorporated, Teleflex Incorporated, Medline Industries, Inc. and Clinisupplies Ltd.

Coloplast A/S

ConvaTec Group PLC

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Hollister Incorporated

Teleflex Incorporated

Medline Industries, Inc.

Clinisupplies Ltd.

European market leverages lucrative opportunity for investment in the research and development to fulfill the unmet needs for microbial resistant urinary catheters. Rise in the prevalence of urinary incontinence and BPH along with growing awareness about the treatment options in emerging regions of Europe are likely to boost the growth of this market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing number of surgeries which require urinary catherization is anticipated to fuel the market growth by 2026.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on urinary catheters industry trends and detailed analysis of the Europe urinary catheters market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market segments include product, application, gender and end user. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into indwelling catheters, intermittent catheters and external catheters. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into urinary incontinence, benign prostatic hyperplasia, surgery and others. On the basis of gender, the market is segmented into female and male. The end user segment of This market include hospitals, aged care centers and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into countries or sub-region, which are UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Ukraine, Portugal and Rest of Nordic.

Along with this, the report analysis comprises of Europe urinary catheter market dynamics and competitive landscape. Additionally, the report offers insights on the prevalence of urinary incontinence for key countries/region, recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, new product launch etc., pricing analysis for key players and economic cost burden for the treatment of the disorder by key countries/ region.

By Product

Indwelling Catheters

Intermittent Catheters

External Catheters

By Application

Urinary Incontinence

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Surgery

Others

By Gender

Female

Male

By End User

Hospitals

Age Care Centers

Others

By Country/ sub-region

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Netherlands

Switzerland

Poland

Ukraine

Portugal

Rest of Nordic

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

May 2018: Nordic Capita, a private equity investor in Nordic region sells its remaining share in ConvaTec Group Plc. after the initial acquisition of the firm in 2008

December 2017: BD, a global leader in medical technologies acquired C. R. Bard, Inc., along with its urology and urinary incontinence products.



