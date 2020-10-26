Medical Clothing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Surgical Drapes, Scrubs and Gowns, Gloves, Facial Protection, Sterilization Wraps, Protective Apparels and Others), By Application (Hospitals & Physicians Offices, Outpatient Facilities, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Medical Clothing Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Medical Clothing Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Medical Clothing Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

This report focuses on the Medical Clothing market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Medical Clothing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Medical Clothing Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Medical Clothing Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Medical Clothing Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Advent of Several Medical Clothing Players has led to a Fragmented Market

Some of the protruding companies operating in the global medical clothing market have resorted to strategies such as product differentiation, aggressive pricing, and product upgrades to gain competitive strength. Besides these, several companies are creating distribution partnerships aimed at reaching wider audiences, thereby expanding their regional and global footprint. The market is growing towards the high value-added products in medical uses. Moreover, the technological advancement in the field of healthcare is considerable for the rising number of surgeries which, in turn, also increases the use of surgical clothing. Growing concern about the patients protection is also expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Besides, due to the exponential increase in the number of infections worldwide, stocks of protective equipment which includes medical clothing are rapidly dropping. This is aggravated by the supply bottlenecks and failures. Several textile and clothing manufacturers such as Eterna Mode Holding GmbH, Zara, Rosch Fashion GmbH & Co. KG, the Trigema Inh. W. Grupp e.K., and others are currently converting and manufacturing protective masks and protective medical clothing in their own production facilities. In many cases, these are not filtering face piece (FFP) masks that safeguard against viruses, but masks that can considerably reduce the risk of infection and are a good measure for caregivers, private individuals, and companies.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

Cardinal Health, Inc.(U.S.)

Halyard Health (U.S.)

Medline Industries, Inc. (U.S)

Barco Uniforms (U.S)

Superior Uniform Groups (U.S)

Semperit AG Holding (Austria)

Ansell Healthcare LLC (Australia)

3M company (U.S)

Medline Industries (U.S)

Mo?lnlycke Health Care (Sweden)

Other prominent players

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

January 2020 -Cardinal Health announced that it is voluntarily recalling 9.1 million surgical gowns produced by an unnamed contract manufacturer after discovering quality issues with the product. Several of these gowns were also not registered with the FDA and were not qualified by Cardinal Health.

The recall includes 7.7 million gowns that were distributed to 2,807 facilities, while 1.4 million were produced but not distributed. To help allay concerns over supply shortages due to the recall, Cardinal Health increased its production of similar products as its employees work to seek alternatives. The company also stated that it is offering AAMI Level 4 gowns to help with the shortage during Covid-19 pandemic.

November 2018 -Superior Uniform Group, Inc. announced its acquisition of CID Resources Inc., a Texas company that is one of the largest providers of medical scrubs in the country. For this acquisition, Superior paid USD 84.4 million in cash for CID and issued nearly 151,000 shares of the companys stock. With the help of this acquisition, CID gave Superior Uniform Group, Inc. ownership of the fastest-growing medical uniform providers and entry into a segment of the uniform market.

REPORT COVERAGE

The global medical clothing market report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as leading key players, product types, and leading applications of the types. Besides this, the report offers insights into the market trends and highlights key industry developments. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market over recent years. It further highlights some of the growth-stimulating factors and restraints, helping the reader to gain in-depth knowledge about the market.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Product

Surgical Drapes, Scrubs and Gowns

Medical Gloves

Facial Protection

Sterilization Wraps

Protective Apparel

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Outpatient Facilities

PhysiciansOffices

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)



