Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application.

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region.

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market.

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

QIAGEN

BGI

PerkinElmer Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Macrogen, Inc.

PierianDx

Other prominent players

Sequencing of DNA fragments have helped in the diagnosis of diseases, research, drug discovery, forensics, and others. Next-generation sequencing, also called as high through-put sequencing is a useful platform that enables the sequencing of millions of DNA molecules simultaneously. The demand for next-generation sequencer is booming drastically, owing to its advantage of sequencing millions of DNA fragments in a single run. Many of the upcoming genetic tests such as Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT), Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT), virology, molecular testing, cancer diagnosis, and others are based on this technology. The increasing clinical application of NGS, increasing research, initiation of genome projects in various countries, adoption of personalized medicines, and advancements in bioinformatics are expected to further boost the market.

The next-generation sequencing market report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry trends and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market segments include type, application, end user, and region. Based on type, this market is segmented into products and services. The products segment is further bifurcated into instruments & software and consumables. In terms of application, the market is divided into diagnostics, research, and others. Various end users covered under the report are research institutes, healthcare facilities & diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies, Contract Research Organization (CROs). Geographically, the market is segmented into four major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the NGS market report analysis includes market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the overview of diagnostic tests, new product launch, regulatory scenario for key countries, startups with their funding overview, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, and key industry trends.

Products

Instruments & Software

Consumables

Services

Diagnostics

Research

Others

Research Institutes

Healthcare Facilities & Diagnostic Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies

Contract Research Organization (CROs)

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

In June 2019, Saphetor announced its partnership with Swift Biosciences Inc. aiming to accelerate and standardize data interpretation solution for targeted next-generation sequencing panels.

In January 2019, PierianDx announced partnership with Illumina to provide the customers with informatics services for Illuminas oncology products further supporting cancer diagnostics and research.

In November 2017, Illumina, announced the launch of NextSeq 550Dx instrument, the companys second FDA and CE marked NGS platform to diversify its diagnostic product portfolio.

In September 2018, the FDA granted marketing approval to ClonoSEQ assay, a next-generation sequencing-based diagnostic test developed by Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. for minimal residual disease (MRD), in patients having acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) or multiple myeloma

In June 2018, Agilent Technologies announced the launch of Agilent OnePGT, a NGS solution for Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT).



