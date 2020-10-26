Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ophthalmic Disease Therapeutics Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Ophthalmic Disease Therapeutics Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Ophthalmic Disease Therapeutics Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Ophthalmic Disease Therapeutics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Disease Indication (Glaucoma, Retinal Diseases, Dry Eye Disease, Allergy & Infections), By Drug Class (Anti-inflammatory, Anti-infectives, Anti-VEGF, Anti-glaucoma), By Dosage Form (Solid, Liquid, Semi-solid), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

We have updated Ophthalmic Disease Therapeutics Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

Inquire before buying

This report focuses on the Ophthalmic Disease Therapeutics market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Ophthalmic Disease Therapeutics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Ophthalmic Disease Therapeutics Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Ophthalmic Disease Therapeutics Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Ophthalmic Disease Therapeutics Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Novartis AG

Allergan plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Bayer AG

Bausch & Lomb, Inc.

Report Coverage

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), currently, 1.3 million Americans are blind and an estimated 2.2 million Americans are expected to be blind by year 2030. The advancements in the diagnostic technologies have improved the precision of retinal & corneal diseases diagnosis. This, coupled with introduction of disease-specific therapies, is anticipated to propel the expansion of ophthalmic disease therapeutics market size at a remarkable rate during the forecast period.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the ophthalmic disease therapeutics industry and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented on the basis of drug class, dosage form, disease indication and distribution channel.

On the basis of disease indication, the ophthalmic disease therapeutics market is classified into retinal diseases (Diabetic macular edema, macular degeneration, retinal vein occlusion, diabetic retinopathy, and others), glaucoma (Open angle glaucoma, angle closure glaucoma, and others), dry eye disease, allergy & infections, and others.

In terms of drug class, the market for ophthalmic disease therapeutics is classified into anti-inflammatory, anti-infectives, anti-VEGF, anti-glaucoma (Beta Blockers, Prostaglandins, Alpha Adrenergic Agonists, Carbonic

Anhydrase Inhibitors, Combination Drugs, and Others), and others. Various dosage forms in the market are solid, liquid, and semi-solid, while the distribution channels covered in the report are hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and others.

Geographically, the market for ophthalmic disease therapeutics is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides elaborative analysis of the dynamics and competitive landscape in ophthalmic disease therapeutics market. Various key insights provided in the report are the prevalence of major ophthalmic disease by key countries, recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, pipeline analysis, patent landscape, reimbursement scenario by key countries, and regulatory scenario.

SEGMENTATION

By Disease Indication

Glaucoma

Open Angle Glaucoma

Angle Closure Glaucoma

Others

Retinal Diseases

Diabetic Macular Edema

Macular degeneration

Diabetic Retinopathy

Retinal Vein Occlusion

Others

Dry Eye Disease

Allergy & Infections

Others

By Drug Class

Anti-inflammatory

Anti-infectives

Anti-VEGF

Anti-glaucoma

Beta Blockers

Prostaglandins

Alpha Adrenergic Agonists

Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors

Combination Drugs

Others

By Dosage Form

Solid

Liquid

Semi-solid

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Key Developments

In December 2018, Ocular Therapeutixs product called Dextenza received approval. Dextenza is the intracanalicular device that provides a full course of steroid treatment with a single placement

In September 2018, Xelprose (Latanoprost), an anti-glaucoma drug by Sun Pharma and SPARC received USFDA approval

In August 2018, USFDA granted approved to Dompe farmaceutici SpA for Oxervate (cenegermin), a first drug for neurotrophic keratitis which is a rare disease affecting cornea.

In August 2018, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and DSM Biomedical, Inc. expanded their collaboration agreement that focuses on novel drug delivery technology in ophthalmology.



Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Ophthalmic Disease Therapeutics Market in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Ophthalmic Disease Therapeutics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Disease Indication (Glaucoma, Retinal Diseases, Dry Eye Disease, Allergy & Infections), By Drug Class (Anti-inflammatory, Anti-infectives, Anti-VEGF, Anti-glaucoma), By Dosage Form (Solid, Liquid, Semi-solid), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580