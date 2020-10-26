Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Ulcer Type (Neuropathic Ulcer, Ischemic Ulcer, Neuro-ischemic Ulcer), By Product (Wound-care Dressings, Wound-care Devices, Active Therapies, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Homecare Settings), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market.

This report focuses on the Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Smith & Nephew, ConvaTec Group Plc, and Coloplast Corp, Dominate the Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market

Smith & Nephew, ConvaTec Group Plc, Coloplast Corp, and Molnlycke Health Care AB. are the leading players in the diabetic foot ulcer treatment market. This is accountable to the strong brand presence, combined with a wide range of product offerings. These players are likely to continue their dominance and generate significant revenue in the forthcoming years owing to the robust research activities and continuous investments in innovative product development. Moreover, a strong focus on strategic partnerships with other players is likely to support the expansion of their footprints in the diabetic foot ulcer treatment market. For instance, in July 2018, Molnlycke Health Care AB acquired a German wound care products company, SastoMed GmbH., to expand its product offerings of diabetic foot ulcer treatment.

Other players involved in diabetic foot ulcer treatment with a considerable market share include 3M, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Cardinal Health, and other prominent players.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES COVERED:

Smith & Nephew

ConvaTec Group Plc

Coloplast Corp

Molnlycke Health Care AB.

3M

Integra LifeSciences Corporation.

Cardinal Health.

Tissue Regenix

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Other Prominent Players

REPORT COVERAGE

The diabetic foot ulcer market report provides a detailed information regarding various insights into the market. Some of them are growth drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and challenges. It further offers an analytical depiction of the diabetic foot ulcer treatment market trends and estimations to illustrate the forthcoming investment pockets. The market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to provide the financial competency of the market. The information gathered in the report has been taken from several primary and secondary sources.

Report Scope & Segmentation

By Ulcer Type

Neuropathic Ulcer

Ischemic Ulcer

Neuro-Ischemic Ulcer

Segmentation

By Product Type

Wound-care Dressings

Antimicrobial Dressing

Foam Dressings

Film Dressings

Alginate Dressings

Hydrogel Dressings

Other Dressings

Wound-care Devices

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)

Ultrasound Therapy

HBOT

Others

Active Therapies

Skin Grafts & Substitutes

Growth Factors

Others

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare Settings

By Geography

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

December 2019: Orpyx Medical Technologies Inc. launched Orpyx SI Sensory Insoles with remote patient monitoring for the prevention of diabetic foot ulcer and neuropathy-related ulcers.

July 2018: Molnlycke acquired German wound care products company, SastoMed GmbH., with an aim to expand its product offerings to help patients and healthcare professionals to accelerate the wound healing process; and treating chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcer.

December 2017: SANUWAVE Health, Inc. received FDA approval for marketing of the Dermapace System, the first shock wave device intended to treat diabetic foot ulcers.



