The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Europe Compression Bandages Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

This report focuses on the Europe Compression Bandages market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Europe Compression Bandages market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Europe Compression Bandages Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Europe Compression Bandages Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Europe Compression Bandages Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Market Players like Essity (BSN medical GmbH), Paul Hartmann AG, and Smith & Nephew plc, would ensure to strengthen the market position with respect to providing clinically effective compression bandages.

Essity (BSN medical GmbH) is actively developing clinical and cost-effective compression bandages for the patients to treat venous ulcers, lymphedema, and deep vein thrombosis. Products such as JOBST, Comprilan, ELODUR, and others help in the effective management of edema and ulcers. Along with its strong diverse product portfolio, it is leading the Europe compression bandages market.

Paul Hartmann AG is also one of the leading medical devices company with expertise in wound management and compression therapy. Paul Hartmanns diverse product portfolio of short stretch, long stretch, and multilayer compression bandages is in huge demand in the European compression bandage market.

List of key Companies Profiled

Essity (BSN medical GmbH)

Paul Hartmann AG

Smith & Nephew plc

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

3M

Cardinal Health

ConvaTec Group PLC

Other Prominent Players

REPORT COVERAGE

“”A growing trend observed in the penetration of the compression bandages market across the industries.””

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the Europe market and detailed analysis of Europe compression bandages market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The Europe market is segmented by product, material, application, end-user, and geography. Based on the product, this market is classified into short stretch bandages, long stretch bandages, and multilayer compression bandages.

By material, the Europe market is bifurcated into polyester, latex, cotton, and others. Based on the application, the market is segmented into wound management, deep vein thrombosis, lymphedema, and others. By end-user, the Europe compression bandages market is divided into hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, nursing care centers & skilled nursing facilities, home care and others. Geographically, This market has been analyzed across UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Ukraine, Portugal, Rest of Nordic, and Rest of Europe.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the Europe compression bandages industry dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are the prevalence of key indications, cost burden of chronic wounds in Europe, 2018, new developments in wound care, pricing overview- end-user, margin data, key industry development, SWOT analysis, competitive landscape, and company profiles.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Product

Short Stretch Bandages

Long Stretch Bandages

Multilayer Compression Bandages

By Material

Polyster

Latex

Cotton

Others

By Application

Wound Management

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Lymphedema

Others

By End-user

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Nursing Care Centers & Skilled Nursing Facilities

Home Care

Others

By Country

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Netherlands

Switzerland

Poland

Ukraine

Portugal

Rest of Nordic

Rest of Europe

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

June 2019: Milliken & Company announced the acquisition of Andover Healthcare, Inc., one of the leading providers of compression systems and cohesive bandages to provide innovative and comprehensive solutions for patient care.

May 2019: 3M entered into a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Acelity Inc. and its KCI subsidiaries to expand its presence in compression bandages and wound care market.

January 2019: Molnlycke Health Care AB acquired M&J Airlaid Products A/S, which will enable the company to diversify its product portfolio and enhance R&D capabilities.

January 2018: Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co. KG acquired the compression division SWISSLASTIC AG ST. GALLEN, which resulted in inclusion of the companys wound care products into Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co. KG portfolio.



