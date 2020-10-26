Global Nutmeg Oil Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Nutmeg Oil Market.

Global Nutmeg Oil Market: Overview

Nutmeg oil is a volatile essential oil, which is an extract of nutmeg. Nutmeg oil is obtained by steam distillation of ground nutmeg which is mostly used in various industries such as perfume, oleochemical, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical. It has a light yellow or colorless appearance and contains a variety of aromatic phenolic and ethers compounds such as myristicin, elemicin, safrole, and methyl eugenol in trace amount. Nutmeg oil is used as a flavoring agent in food products such as bakery products, syrups, sweets, beverages, etc.

Global Nutmeg Oil Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for nutmeg oil in various applications such as pharmaceuticals and food products is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. The rising number of nutmeg oil based dietary supplements, and increasing use of nutmeg oil in cosmetics & personal care products such as hair oils, lotions, and skin creams, hair oils, and other skincare products are factors expected to further fuel growth of the target market in years to come. In addition, nutmeg oil is mostly used in medicinal supplements, due to various properties such as antiseptic, aids in treating diseases associated to digestive and nervous system is expected to boost growth of the global market in upcoming years.

However, high price of nutmeg is a factor which may restrain growth of the nutmeg oil market.

Global Nutmeg Oil Market: Segment Analysis

Among the application segment segments, the food products segment is expected to account for a significant share in terms of revenue in the near future. This can be attributed to a wide variety of product available, coupled with increasing consumption of bakery product. The pharmaceuticals segment is expected to register significant CAGR in terms of revenue in the next coming years.

Among the distribution channel segments, the online retail segment is expected to register a higher growth, due to the rising preference for online shopping among consumers across the globe.

Global Nutmeg Oil Market: Region Analysis

North America is expected to account for major revenue share in the target market and projected to maintain its dominance in the target market. Increasing use of nutmeg oil in the food industry is a key factor driving growth of the target market in the US and Canada in the region.

Asia Pacific market is projected to register fastest growth in terms of revenue in the near future, due to rising demand for nutmeg oil based products in various industries in countries in the region. In addition, growing awareness among individuals regarding various types of cosmetic products and increasing spending capacity are factors driving growth of the target market in Asia Pacific region. Additionally, rising demand for nutmeg oil in order to provide fragrance in soaps, lotions and perfumes, and detergents is another factor expected to drive growth of the target market.

Global Nutmeg Oil Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by application:

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Food Products

Chemical Industrial

Segmentation by distribution channel:

Online Retail

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

