Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Europe Urinary Drainage Bags Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Europe Urinary Drainage Bags Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Europe Urinary Drainage Bags Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Europe Urinary Drainage Bags Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Leg Bags and Large Capacity Bags), By Capacity (0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml, 1000-2000 ml, and more than 2000 ml), By Number of Chambers (Single Chamber, 2 Chamber, 3 Chamber), End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

We have updated Europe Urinary Drainage Bags Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

Inquire before buying

This report focuses on the Europe Urinary Drainage Bags market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Europe Urinary Drainage Bags market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Europe Urinary Drainage Bags Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Europe Urinary Drainage Bags Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Europe Urinary Drainage Bags Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Strong brand presence and wide product offerings provided by the leading market players of urinary incontinence products are likely to drive the market growth.

Coloplast A/S is the market leader in Europe urinary drainage bags market with strong brand presence combined with wide product offerings. Strong emphasis on the distribution of the companys products in different countries of Europe has facilitated Coloplast A/S to dominate the Europe market. Presence of various government and private organizations creating awareness about incontinence leading to decrease in the social stigma and challenges faced by individuals suffering from urinary incontinence is likely to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The International Continence Society and European Association of Urology provide assistance and education people with urinary incontinence regarding various product offering by different players in Europe. Players engaged manufacturing of urinary drainage bags with considerable market share in Europe urinary drainage bags market includes Coloplast A/S, Manfred Sauer GmbH, Hollister Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG and other prominent players.

List of Key Companies

UColoplast A/S

ConvaTec Group PLC

Cardinal Health

BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company)

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Clinisupplies Ltd. (Healthium Medtech)

Hollister Incorporated

Flexicare Medical Limited

Teleflex Incorporated

MANFRED SAUER GMBH

REPORT COVERAGE

Europe market leverages the lucrative opportunities for investment in the research and development owing to the continuous rise in the number of patients diagnosed with urinary incontinence. Rise in the prevalence of the neurological diseases along with growing awareness about different forms of urinary drainage bags in emerging regions are likely to fuel the urinary drainage bags market growth during the forecast period.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the Europe market and detailed analysis of size & growth rate for all possible segments of this market The Europe market is segmented by product, capacity, number of chambers, end-user, and geography. Based on the product, this is classified into leg bags and large capacity bags. By capacity type, the market is categorized into 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml, 1000-2000 ml, and more than 2000 ml. Based on the number of the chambers, the market is segmented into the single chamber, 2-chambers, and 3-chambers. By end-user, the Europe market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, home care, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into 13 major countries and regions, which are Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Poland, Ukraine, Portugal, rest of Nordic countries and rest of Europe.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the Europe urinary drainage bags market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are the price trend analysis, recent industry developments in the Europe prevalence of urinary incontinence for key countries/region, recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, number of urological and gynecological surgeries for 2018, key industry trends, pricing-user among others.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Product

Leg Bags

Large Capacity Bags

By Capacity

0-500 ml

500-1000 ml

1000-2000 ml

More than 2000 ml

By Number of Chamber

Single Chamber

2-chambers

3-chambers

By End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care

Others

By Geography

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherland

Sweden

Switzerland

Poland

Ukraine

Portugal

Rest of Nordic

Rest of Europe

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT

July 2019: Clinisupplies Ltd announced a collaboration with Alliance Healthcare for the distribution and supply of its products in the U.K.

December 2017: BD, a global leader in medical technology, announced the completion of the acquisition of C. R. Bard, Inc., including the business of urology and urinary incontinence products.

November 2016: Coloplast, a leader in urology devices, announced the completion of the acquisition of urological device supplier Comfort Medical, LLC. for an estimated US$ 160 Mn.



Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Europe Urinary Drainage Bags Market in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Europe Urinary Drainage Bags Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Leg Bags and Large Capacity Bags), By Capacity (0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml, 1000-2000 ml, and more than 2000 ml), By Number of Chambers (Single Chamber, 2 Chamber, 3 Chamber), End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580