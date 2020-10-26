Global Walnut Oil Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Walnut Oil Market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Walnut Oil market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global walnut oil market report has been segmented on the basis of application, distribution channel, and region.

Global Walnut Oil Market: Overview

Walnut oil is one of the edible oil that is obtained from walnut seed by cold pressing method or solvent extraction. The walnut oil is a good source of omega -3 fatty acids that are excellent for skin care use. This oil finds its use as hair oil, wood finishing oil, also used for various cooking purposes. It has a light aroma, nutty flavor, also makes a good base oil for massage or aromatherapy. In addition, it is used as a cosmetic element in various skin care products, due to its anti-oxidant properties.

Global Walnut Oil Market: Dynamics

Growing awareness regarding health benefits of walnut oil is a major factor driving growth of the global market over the forecast period. Increasing demand for walnut oil in personal care and cosmetic sector is another factor fueling growth of the global walnut market in the next ten years. The walnut oil has various applications in pharmaceutical industry owing to its medicinal properties such as lowers cholesterol, and other anti-oxidant properties is expected to drive the growth of the global market. Furthermore, increasing preference for walnut-based product among individuals, changing lifestyle, and high spending capacity are some of the other factors expected to support revenue growth of the global market in years to come.

However, high cost of products and is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Global Walnut Oil Market: Segment Analysis

Among the base oil segments, the cosmetic products segment is expected to account for significant share in terms of revenue in the near future, owing to increasing demand for natural oil-based cosmetics in hair and skin care. The nutritional supplements segment is expected to register for highest CAGR in the target market, owing to its popularity in weight loss therapy.

Among the distribution channel segments, the online retail segment is expected to register for highest growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising preference for online shopping among consumer and 24/7 service available online are factors increasing growth of this segment in the target market.

Global Walnut Oil Market: Regional Analysis

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of walnut oil in cosmetic industry and presence of major operating player in the US and Canada. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a faster rate in years to come. Growing population, rising disposable income, increasing presence of manufacturers, and increasing awareness regarding health benefits of walnut oil usage among individuals are the factors fueling the growth of walnut oil market in the region. In addition, rising usage of walnut oil in the cosmetic sector is another factor boosting growth of the Asia Pacific market.

Global Walnut Oil Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by application:

Nutritional Supplements

Cosmetic Products

Aromatherapy

Others (wood finish and paint thinners)

Segmentation by distribution channel:

Online Retail

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

