Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis Product By (Cardiac Pacemakers, Defibrillators, Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices) By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

This report focuses on the Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Medtronic and Boston Scientific Corporation to Account for More Than Half of the Market Share in Terms of Revenue

Medtronic is a leading player in the global implantable cardioverter defibrillator market. Combined with this, Medtronic also holds a considerable share of the global pacemaker market. Medtronic is anticipated to retain its leading position in the forecast duration owing to its wide range of product offerings, availability of products across the globe and strong customer base. This company, together with Boston Scientific Corporation, currently holds over half of the market share in terms of revenue. Other players operating in the global market are Cardiac Science, Physio Control, Stryker, Defibtech, LLC., CU Medical Systems Inc., Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC, MicroPort, BIOTRONIK, and others.

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Biotronik

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Defibtech, LLC.

Cardiac Science

Stryker

CU Medical System Inc.

LivaNova Plc

Abbott

Microport

Other prominent players

Cardiac rhythm management devices are widely used to treat heart disease and heart rhythm disorders across the globe. Implantable cardioverter defibrillators and pacemakers play a major role in managing heart rhythm.

Combined with this, these devices perform other important functions such as bradycardia pacing, defibrillation, and anti-tachycardia pacing. Dramatically increasing prevalence of cardiac conditions and proven efficiency of these devices to treat such conditions is anticipated to offer huge potential for growth of the global market by 2026.

The cardiac rhythm management devices market report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry trends and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by product, by the end user, and by region. On the basis of the product, the CRM devices market is segmented into cardiac pacemakers, defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization devices. Cardiac pacemakers are further segmented into single chamber pacemakers and dual chamber pacemakers. Defibrillators are further segmented into external defibrillators and implantable defibrillators. Cardiac resynchronization therapy devices are categorized into CRT-P and CRT-D. Various end users covered under the report are hospitals & clinics and ambulatory surgery centers and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into four major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the World. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report analysis includes market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the prevalence of sudden cardiac arrests in key countries, technological advancements in cardiac rhythm management devices, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, new products launches, reimbursement scenario, and key industry trends.

Segmentation

By Product

Cardiac Pacemakers

Single Chamber Pacemakers

Dual Chamber Pacemakers

Defibrillators

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD)

Single Chamber ICD

Dual Chamber ICD

External Defibrillators

Automated External Defibrillators

Manual & Semi-Automatic External Defibrillators

Wearable DefibrillatorsCardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices

CRT-PCRT-D

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Others

By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World

Key Industry Developments

In March 2019, Biotronik launched MRI compatible ICD and CRT-D system in Europe market.

In November 2017, Medtronic got FDA approval for their Azure pacemakers. These newly developed pacemakers are equipped with BlueSync technology which enables device longevity and improved patient monitoring.

In July 2017, Biotronik launched Evity cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker (CRT-P) in Japan market. According to company estimates, it is the highest performing CRT-P with battery life of 10 years.



