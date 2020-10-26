Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals, Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals), By Application (Neurology, Cardiology, Oncology, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market.

This report focuses on the Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Market Players like Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Curium, Bracco Diagnostic Inc., and Jubilant Life Sciences Will Ensure to Strengthen the Market Position concerning Providing Radiopharmaceuticals across the Globe

The nuclear medicine imaging market is dominated by some key companies due to their strong product portfolio, key strategic decisions, and dominance of market share. These include a group of 4-5 key companies with wider geographic presence and continued R&D resulting in strong regulatory approvals. Anticipated executions of major strategic decisions such as Lantheusacquisition of Progenics is further expected to consolidate the major revenue share amongst key companies. Strong and robust therapeutic radiopharmaceutical pipelines of prominent pharmaceuticals companies is also expected to drive the competitive landscape.

List Of key Companies Covered:

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Norgine B.V.

Nordion (Nordion (Canada) Inc.)

Bayer AG

Curium

Advanced Accelerator Applications (Novartis AG)

Bracco Diagnostic Inc.

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

REPORT COVERAGE

The increasing technological advancements in nuclear imaging, increasing demand for efficient and advanced therapeutics, and new product launches based on newer applications are expected to increase the global market growth.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the global market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are the installed base of PET/PET-CT Scanners -for key countries, 2015 and 2018, installed base of gamma cameras -for key countries, 2018, PET/PET-CT procedure volume -for key countries, 2018, reimbursement scenario in key countries, new product launches, key industry developments, and pipeline analysis.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals

PET Radiopharmaceuticals

FDG-PET/18F

68Ga

68Cu

11C

Others

SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals

Technetium-99m

Iodine-123

Xenon-133

Thallium-201

Others

Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals

By Application

Neurology

Cardiology

Oncology

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

In September 2020, RadioMedix Inc. and its commercial partner Curium announced today that DetectnetTM (copper Cu 64 dotatate injection) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Detectnet is a positron emission tomography (PET) agent indicated for the localization of somatostatin receptor positive neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) in adult patients. Curium expects to launch Detectnet immediately with doses available through various nuclear pharmacies or directly from Curium.

The 12.7-hour half-life allows Detectnet to be produced centrally and shipped to sites throughout the U.S. This will help alleviate shortages or delays that have been experienced with other somatostatin analogue PET agents.

In August 2019, [68Ga]Ga-DOTA-TOC was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for positron emission tomography (PET) imaging of somatostatin receptor (SSTR)-positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors. Holder of the marketing authorization is the UIHC“PET Imaging Center (University of Iowa Health Care (UIHC)), in Iowa, USA. The ready-to-use 68Ga-labeled peptide was already approved in some European countries (Austria, Germany, and France) in 2016 (IASOtoc®, IASON GmbH, Graz, Austria) and in 2018 (TOCscan®, ITM AG, Munchen, Germany). Also in Europe, a kit preparation for 68Ga-labeling of DOTA-TOC (SomaKit TOC®, AAA, a Novartis company, Saint-Genis-Pouilly, France) was approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on 8 December 2016. Use of this kit along with an authorized 68Ge/68Ga-generator enables on-site preparation of [68Ga]Ga-DOTA-TOC even in small facilities.

Similar to Europe, in the U.S. a kit preparation for 68Ga-labeling of DOTA-TATE (NETSPOT, AAA, a Novartis Company, Saint-Genis-Pouilly, France) was approved by the FDA on 1 June 2016. These kits allow decentralized tracer production and therefore enable the application of the radiotracer to patients who do not live in the vicinity of a centralized production site.

October 2019: Lantheus acquires Progenics to form a leading precision diagnostics imaging and therapeutics company

October 2019: Fuzionaire Diagnostics announces a partnership with Japan Medical Isotope Technology Development K.K. for the launch of Fuzionaire Radioisotope Technologies K.K., specializing in diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals

October 2019: GE Healthcare and Theragnostics announced a global commercial partnership for Theragnosticsnovel PET tracer called the GalliProst, a late-stage prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) PET/CT imaging agent

January 2018: The U.S. FDA announced the approval of Lutathera (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate) for the treatment of gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs), a type of cancer.

Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals, Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals), By Application (Neurology, Cardiology, Oncology, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029

