Breast Implants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders), By Material (Silicone, Saline), By Procedure (Breast Augmentation, Breast Reconstruction), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global breast implants market size was USD 2.6 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.3 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Cosmetic surgeries are witnessing a huge surge throughout the world. The demand for cosmetic surgery and aesthetic implants is increasing at a significant rate as a result of the importance given to physical appearance. One of the most common cosmetic surgery is breast augmentation. Breast augmentation, also called breast enlargement or mammoplasty, is a surgical procedure for increasing the size of the breast, using a breast implant or fat transfer. Many women prefer to undergo breast enlargement surgery to improve their physical appearance. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the number of breast augmentation surgery using implants in the world increased by 13% during 2016-2017. High importance given to physical appearance and desire to look beautiful are the primary reasons responsible for the increasing demand for breast implants. Moreover, the market is also expanding owing to the favorable health reimbursement for patients undergoing breast reconstruction surgery.

North America Breast Implants Market Size, 2015-2026 (USD Billion)

Breast implants are usually made up of saline or silicone and are available in either round or anatomical shape. Globally, the preference for silicone implants is more when compared to saline implants. The shape of implants for implants can be customized based on patients expectations. Apart from this, tissue expanders are also employed in breast augmentation surgery. Tissue expander is a type of implant which is designed for stretching the muscles and tissues to make space for these implants. Tissue expanders are commonly employed in breast reconstruction surgeries.

Use of breast implants has also increased the demand for breast reconstruction. As the implants have a definite shelf-life and tend to dislocate and rupture, the patient has to undergo breast reconstruction. Improving the shelf-life of breast insertions is one of the key factors with which various manufacturers compete in the market.

The emergence of under-the-muscle breast enlargement and technologically advanced gummy bear breast implant has revolutionized the global breast implants market. Under-the-muscles breast augmentation is a minimally invasive procedure which is becoming popular among the women rather than the traditional procedure. The rapid adoption of minimally invasive breast augmentation is expected to increase the demand for implants in breasts.

MARKET DRIVERS

Increase in the number of breast surgeries likely to propel the global market

The breast implants market growth is primarily driven by the increase in the number of breast surgeries across the world. The highest number of surgeries are performed in the United States, Brazil, and Mexico. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, 1.5 Mn breast augmentation surgeries were performed in the world in 2017, in which saline implants were used in over 70,683 cases, and silicone implants were used in 1.4 Mn cases. This gradual increase in the number of surgeries is also increasing the demand for breast implants, thereby favoring the growth of this market.

The desire in women to look beautiful, especially among those belonging to elite groups and willingness to spend is also contributing to the growth of this market. In many countries like Japan and China, the tendency of women to have a celebrity look is the key reason for the increase in the number of breast surgery, in turn accelerating the demand for these implantations.

Introduction of technically advanced products to drive the market

Launch of new products and technological advancements to provide visualization experience are also expected to accelerate the global market. In June 2019, GC Aesthetics announced the launch of Eve 4.0, a Digital Consultation Solution (DCS) that provide visualization aids to the patients considering breast reconstruction or augmentation surgery in Europe and Brazil, which is likely to favor the market growth. The gummy bear breast implant is an important advancement in silicone implants. The implant has a high degree of crosslinking that hold the shape of the implants and prevent wrinkles and is receiving huge traction among the women.

Another important factor which is expected to fuel this market is medical tourism. Many people are moving to various countries for breast augmentation surgery owing to low procedure cost, which is also playing an essential role in driving this market.

SEGMENTATION

By Product Analysis

Breast Implants segment to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period.

The breast implant segment accounted for the maximum portion of the global breast implant market share in 2018 and is estimated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Increase in the number of breast augmentation procedures and the launch of products with improved shelf-life are the major factors attributable to the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Moreover, the availability of breast implantations in various shapes and size, as well as customizable sizes, is also boosting the demand for these devices. Increase in the number of cosmetic surgeons and standalone aesthetic clinics are also projected to fuel the breast implants segment, which in turn, is expected to spur the market size.

Another important segment is the tissue expander. It is a type of implant which is designed for stretching the muscles and tissues to make space for these implants. The rapid adoption of tissue expanders in breast reconstruction is contributing to the expansion of the tissue expander segment during the forecast duration.

By Material Analysis

Silicone is anticipated to exhibit a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Breast implants are commonly made up of silicone and saline. The silicone segment dominated the global market in 2018. There is a high preference for silicone implants among cosmetic surgeons, which is expected to favor the growth of silicone segment in the projected period. In February 2018, AMSilk GmbH collaborated with POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics to start a clinical study on SILKline, a silk-coated breast implant in Europe. The anticipated approval of the product during the forecast period is expected to accelerate the silicone segment in the breast implant market.

The saline segment is also witnessing considerable demand owing to its cost-effectiveness. The saline implant is less costly when compared to silicone implants. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, 70,683 breast augmentation surgeries were performed in the world using saline implants in 2017. This is estimated to drive the saline implants segment during the forecast period.

By Procedure Analysis

Breast Augmentation to hold a leading position in the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

In terms of procedure, the global breast implant market includes breast augmentation and breast reconstruction. The breast augmentation segment accounted for the maximum share in the global market. The favorable scenario for breast augmentation in developed countries and rapid adoption of breast implants for the same are the major factors that are anticipated to drive the segment.

Furthermore, rapid adoption of under-the-muscle breast augmentation procedure and demand for minimally invasive surgery is also anticipated to fuel the breast augmentation segment. The surge in medical tourism in countries such as Brazil and Mexico for aesthetic procedures where the services are less costly is also projected to propel growth of the breast augmentation segment.

Though there is unclear health insurance for breast augmentation, breast reconstruction is reimbursed by many of payers. Active government guidelines and favorable health reimbursement policies are major factors for the expansion for breast reconstruction segment. Many women have to undergo mastectomy for treatment of breast cancer. Taking into consideration the rising prevalence of breast cancer in developed as well as emerging nations, breast reconstruction is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

By End User Analysis

Specialty clinics to register a remarkable growth in global breast implant market.

In terms of end user, the global breast implant market includes hospitals and specialty clinics. The hospital segment dominated the market in 2018 and will continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Increase in the number of cosmetic surgeries in hospitals and growing trend of medical tourism for cosmetic procedures are the factors attributed to the growth of this segment.

On the other hand, the specialty clinics segment is projected to register a remarkable growth during the forecast period. Increase in number of standalone clinics and increase in number of cosmetic surgeons are anticipated to fuel the specialty clinics segment. This, as a result, is expected to increase the sales of breast modification insertions, further surging the revenue in this market. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, in 2017, the estimated number of plastic surgeons in the world was 43,500, which is anticipated to further drive the market.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

North America Breast Implants Market Size, 2018

North America, with USD 1.0 Billion, accounted for the major portion of the breast implants market share in 2018 and is projected to dominate the market throughout the forecast duration. The high cost of the procedure as well as the implants, favorable health reimbursement for breast reconstruction, and strategic penetration of the key manufacturers are the primary factors attributable to the expansion of the market in North America. According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, 333,392 breast augmentation procedures were performed in the U.S. in 2017, which is driving the market in the U.S. Furthermore, the increasing awareness regarding various aspects to breast augmentation and implants is expected to favor the global market in the forecast period. In May 2019, RealSelf partnered with The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery for conducting studies and development of resources to provide detailed information for breast implants to consumers, which will contribute to the growth of the market in North America.

In Europe, the market is anticipated to grow owing to the increased awareness about silicone implants, rising demand for cosmetic products, and government initiatives to educate people about various implants for breasts. In November 2018, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics received CE approval for Polytech and B-Lite breast implants, for five years, as a part of the companys recertification, which will accelerate the market growth in Europe.

Asia Pacific is projected to register significant growth in this market during the forecast period owing to the rapid adoption of cosmetic surgeries and increase in breast surgery, especially in China and India. In China and Japan, the growing importance of physical appearance is also a major reason for the increased demand for these implants.

Latin America is estimated to serve as a lucrative segment owing to the growing trend of medical tourism for cosmetic procedures. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, a total of 221,380 breast augmentation procedures were performed in Brazil in 2017, representing an attractive market for these implants. In Middle East and Africa, the market is anticipated to grow owing to the increasing health spending and improving health infrastructure.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Mentor Worldwide LLC and Allergan PLC to Lead the Global Market in 2018

Mentor Worldwide LLC and Allergan PLC are estimated to acquire a leading position in this market. Increased sale of the companys implant products for breasts, strong sales force, strategic collaboration, and strong distribution network are the major factors responsible for the companys leading position. In June 2017, Allergan PLC announced the acquisition of Keller Medical Inc. which incorporated Keller Funnel, a device used in breast augmentation in their product portfolio. The acquisition also strengthened the companys position in the global market. Other players operating in this market are POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Sientra, Inc., CEREPLAS, GC Aesthetics, Establishment Labs S.A., LABORATOIRES ARION, and other players.

BREAST IMPLANTS MARKET COMPANIES:

Allergan PLC

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Sientra, Inc.

CEREPLAS

GC Aesthetics

Establishment Labs S.A.

LABORATOIRES ARION

Other Players

REPORT COVERAGE

The breast implants market research report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the market for these implants and detailed analysis of the market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The global market is segmented by product, material, procedure, end user, and geography. Based on product, the market is classified into breast implants and tissue expanders. Based on the material, the market is segmented into the silicone and saline. Based on procedure, this market is divided into breast augmentation and breast reconstruction. By end user, the market is classified as hospitals and specialty clinics. Geographically, the global market has been analyzed across five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America this region is further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the dynamics of this market and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are number of breast augmentation surgery for key countries, number of breast reconstruction surgery for key countries, overview of material and shape of these implants, overview of medical tourism for breast augmentation, regulatory scenario for key countries, new product launch, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, and key industry trends.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Product

Breast Implants

Tissue Expanders

By Material

Silicone

Saline

By Procedure

Breast Augmentation

Breast Reconstruction

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

