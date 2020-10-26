Global Thin Film Solar Cell Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Thin Film Solar Cell Market.

Global Thin Film Solar Cell Market: Introduction

A thin-film solar cell contains multiple thin film layers of photovoltaic materials on surface such as metal, plastic, and glass. It is more flexible, lightweight, and cheaper than traditional solar cells and can be implemented in solar fields, traffic & street lights, electronic powering circuits, and home light applications.

Global Thin Film Solar Cell Market: Dynamics

Increasing awareness regarding usage of renewable energy sources, and rising concerns regarding the environmental issues and depleting non-renewable resources are some of the major factors expected to drive the growth of the target market over the forecast period. In addition, overconsumption of non-renewable energy, installation flexibility and performance & cost efficiency is driving demand for thin film solar cells.

However, high initial cost associated with the installation of thin film solar cells is a factor that could challenge growth of the global market to a certain extent.

Global Thin Film Solar Cell Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the CIGS product type offers excellent efficiency performance and requires low cost of manufacturing in comparison to other types of cells, which in turn is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment in the global market.

Among the end user segments, the commercial sector is expected to contribute maximum revenue share in the global thin film solar cell market, owing to increasing demand for electricity and increasing electrification activities in rural areas of developing countries, coupled with rising adoption of renewable energy to meet the ever-increasing demand.

Global Thin Film Solar Cell Market: Regional Analysis

Europe market is estimated to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global thin film solar cell market. Increasing solar cell thin films installation for commercial as well as residential purpose, in countries such as UK, Spain, Russia, Germany is expected to boost growth of Europe market.

Asia Pacific market is expected to register highest CAGR in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing energy demand from the developing countries in the region. Moreover, rapid industrialization, combined with increasing incentives offered by governments for adoption of renewable energy in countries in this region is also expected to boost growth of the thin film solar cell market over the forecast period.

Global Thin Film Solar Cell Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Cadmium Telluride (CdTe)

Copper Indium Gallium Diselenide (CIGS)

Amorphous Thin-film Silicon

Segmentation by End User:

Residential

Commercial

Utility

Segmentation by Installation:

On-Grid

Off-Grid

