Global Tire Pressure Gauge Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Tire Pressure Gauge Market: Overview

Tire pressure gauges are designed to measure the pressure of tires on a vehicle, also recognized as a pressure gauge. Tire pressure gauges are of three types such as stick, digital, and dial tire pressure gauge.

Global Tire Pressure Gauge Market: Dynamics

Rising production and sale of all type of vehicles in developed and developing countries is a primary factor expected to drive growth of the global market. Other factors expected to boost market growth include stringent vehicle maintenance and repair regulations introduction, and increasing vehicle fleet activities, especially in developing countries. In addition, rising number of vehicle services workshops and stations across the globe, coupled with rising demand for tire pressure system are other factors expected to propel growth in the global tire pressure gauge market. Nowadays, numerous modern cars come with built-in tire pressure sensors and simultaneously that allow to read all four tire pressures from inside the car.

One of the major factor that could hamper market growth include the availability of lower quality of tire pressure gauge that faces accuracy in pressure monitoring issues.

However, rising technological advancements in tire pressure gauges to enhance better quality and longer life of a tire is a factor expected to create lucrative opportunities for major players operating in the global market, as well as new entrants.

Global Tire Pressure Gauge Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the dial type segment is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue and is projected to maintain a dominant position over the forecast period in the global tire pressure gauge market. The digital tire pressure gauge type segment is expected to register substantial growth in the near future. This can be attributable to offers the most accurate reading and easy to operate as compare to other type segments

Among the application segments, the car segment is expected to dominate a higher position as compared to other segments over the forecast period. This can be attributable to rising number of incidence of theft and damage to public or private property across the globe. These cameras can connect to the network and send data through Wi-Fi that enable to send pictures whenever motion sensors detect any motion in case of theft or other incidences.

Global Tire Pressure Gauge Market: Region Analysis

Asia Pacific tire pressure gauge market is expected to account the highest share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. This can be attributable to rising sale of vehicle particularly in China India, and Southeast Asia, coupled with increasing demand for tire pressure gauge devices in the countries in the region.

North America and Europe markets are projected to register a substantial growth rate over the forecast period. This can be attributable to introducing stringent rules to mount tire pressure monitoring systems in high-end vehicles in the countries in the regions.

Global Tire Pressure Gauge Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Stick Type

Dial Type

Digital Type

Segmentation by Application:

Bikes and bicycles

Car

Heavy vehicles

