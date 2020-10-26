Global Malted Food Drinks Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Malted Food Drinks Market.

Global Malted Food Drinks Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global malted food drinks market report has been segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, and region.

Global Malted Food Drinks Market: Overview

Malted food drinks are good source of energy because of its various nutritional and therapeutic properties. Malted food drinks such as malted milk and other malt-based food drinks are widely used as a dietary supplement and is helpful to alleviate stress.

Global Malted Food Drinks Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for beverages made of barley malt owing to its nutritional value such as vitamin B, folic acid, biotin, and others is a major factor expected to drive growth of the target market. Additionally, growing demand for malted food drinks as a low-protein diet and dietary supplement owing to its therapeutic properties. Rising demand for malted food drinks with cocoa owing to its flavor and nutrients such as calcium, sodium, copper, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus, and zinc. These are factors anticipated to fuel growth of the target market in the near future. Furthermore, rapid urbanization, coupled with increasing awareness among consumers, changing lifestyle, and rising per-capita income are factors further boosting demand for malted food drinks in the global malted food drinks market to a certain extent.

However, high availability of low-cost substitute and presence of local manufacturers are factors expected to hamper growth of the target market.

Development of new flavors and increasing penetration in urban as well as rural areas are among some of the other factors expected to create new opportunities for prominent players operating in the target market.

Global Malted Food Drinks Market: Segment Analysis

Among type segments, the with cocoa segment is projected to register significant growth in terms of revenue in the target market, owing to its flavor and various nutrients.

Among distribution channel segments, the internet/online retail segment is expected to account for highest revenue share in the potential market. Increasing demand for malted food drinks through online retail owing to its all-time availability is a factor expected to support revenue growth of the target market.

Global Malted Food Drinks Market: Region Analysis

The Asia Pacific malted food drinks market is expected to register major share in terms of revenue in the global malted food drinks market and expected to maintain its dominance in the next 10 years. Increasing demand for malted food drinks owing to growing consumer awareness in countries such as India and others is a factor expected to fuel growth of the target market in Asia Pacific region. The malted food drinks market in India is expected to register highest growth in terms of revenue in the target market owing to rapid urbanization, coupled with high disposable income, and shifting preference of consumers towards healthy lifestyle. The North America market is expected to account for moderate growth rate in the target market, followed by Europe market. This is attributed to growing consumer awareness about its therapeutic properties.

Global Malted Food Drinks Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Type:

With Cocoa

Without Cocoa

Segmentation on the Basis of Distribution Channel:

Pharmacies/Drug Stores

Supermarket/Hypermarkets

Departmental/Grocery Stores

Internet/Online Retail

Others

