Crowd Analytics Market increasing demand with Industry Professionals: Top Prospects and Vendors Covered, Analysis of current Share and Size

Crowd analytics is an optimized business solution, which delivers insightful analysis of crowd mobility at mass gathering places, such as airport & railway terminals, city malls, retail stores, convention centers, stadium, and others. The data obtained from various sources, including closed circuit television camera (CCTV), commercial off-the-shelf camera, and first & third party consumer data are channelized through sophisticated artificial intelligence methods to present predictive crowd flow models and customer preference patterns.

It helps to deliver information about crowd mobility, public queues, wait time, asset utilization, and occupancies, which improve operational efficiencies of retail and transport terminal authorities by controlling and monitoring the mass. Several international airports, retail malls, and city authorities have opted for crowd analytics solutions for various applications including infrastructure planning, people tracking & management, project cost estimation, and other public arrangements. In February 2017, Stansted Airport, the fourth busiest airport of the UK, implemented the crowd analytics technology to optimize real-time experience of passengers.

Key players profiled in the report



AGT International GmbH

Crowd Dynamics International

Crowd Vision Limited

Geodan Next

Mira

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Savannah Simulations AG

Spigit, Inc.

Walkbase

The global crowd analytics market is segmented based on solution, deployment model, application, industry vertical, and geography. On the basis of solution, it is categorized into software and services. Considering deployment model, it is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud models. The applications areas of the crowd analytics industry are safety & security, crowd flow management, mobility & tracking, and others (campaign planning and customer engagement). Based on the industry vertical, it is divided into transportation, retail, hospitality & tourism, and others (government, marketing agency, and finance). The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global crowd analytics market include AGT International GmbH, Crowd Dynamics International, Crowd Vision Limited, Geodan Next, Mira, NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Savannah Simulations AG, Spigit, Inc., Walkbase, and others. These players have adopted strategies, such as geographical expansion, mergers & acquisitions, product portfolio expansion, and collaborations, to enhance their crowd analytics market penetration.

