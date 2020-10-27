IT outsourcing is the process of contracting out the management and maintenance of the company’s technology systems and service to other companies. IT outsourcing and managed service provide advantages such as reduced risk, expert support, and cost optimization. The growing focus of the financial institutions towards outsourcing the IT operations is expected to drive the growth of IT outsourcing managed service market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Accenture PLC, CGI Inc., Cognizant, DXC Technology Company, HCL Technologies Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, NTT DATA, SAP SE, Wipro Limited

The growing focus of the companies towards reducing the operational costs and improving the IT operations is expected to drive the growth of IT outsourcing managed service market. However, data security concerns is the major factor that might slow down the growth of the market in the current market scenario. The IT outsourcing managed service is dominated by some of the prominent players such as IBM Corporation, SAP SE, and Accenture among others.

The “Global IT Outsourcing Managed Service Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the IT outsourcing managed service industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of IT outsourcing managed service market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-user and geography. The global IT outsourcing managed service market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The global IT outsourcing managed service market is segmented on the basis of type and end-user. Based on type, the market is segmented into IT consulting, equipment and software, network system, and others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as government, BFSI, IT and Telecom, and others.

Table Of Content:

Introduction Key Takeways Research Methodology It Outsourcing Managed Service Market Landscape It Outsourcing Managed Service Market – Key Market Dynamics It Outsourcing Managed Service Market – Global Market Analysis It Outsourcing Managed Service Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Type It Outsourcing Managed Service Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – End-User It Outsourcing Managed Service Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape It Outsourcing Managed Service Market, Key Company Profiles

