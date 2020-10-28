Sorbic Acid Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend, by 2025

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Sorbic Acid’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Eastman Chemical Company (United States),Solvay (Belgium),Celanese Corporation (United States),PT Halim Sakti Pratama (Indonesia),Qingdao Kaison Chemicals Co.Ltd. (China),Suzhou-Chem, Inc. (United States),KIC Chemicals, Inc. (United States),Prinova (United States),Continental Chemicals Limited (India)

What isSorbic Acid Market?

Sorbic acid is used as a food preservative and is highly effective to control the growth of yeast and molds, manufacturers add it to the types of foods prone to these particular microbes to keep them from rotting on store shelves. Growth in the food and beverage industry and rising demand for synthetic preservatives in emerging countries boosting the demand of sorbic acid in the forecasted period.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Activated Carbon, Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), Microcrystaline Cellulose (MCC), Methylcellulose, Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC), Ethylcellulose, Others), Application (Animal Feed, Cosmetics, Drug, Packaging Materials, Other), End User Industry (Food & Beverage, Industrial Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Growth Drivers

High adoption of convenient food due to changing lifestyles is driving the sorbic acid market. There are a growing food and beverage industry that is demanding synthetic preservatives in various energy drinks.

Challenges that Market May Face:

Stringent Government Regulation on the Use of Sorbic Acid

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

