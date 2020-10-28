Global Metal Packing Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Metal Packing Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Metal Packing Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Metal Packing market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Metal Packing Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global metal packing market report has been segmented on the basis of material, product type, end user, and region.

Global Metal Packing Market: Overview

Metal packaging is used to protect/prevent the product from damage and maintain the original quality of the product. Metal packaging is developed as a versatile solution throughout commercial, wholesale, retail, and industrial sectors. Two metals that are primarily used in the rigid metal packaging includes aluminum and steel. In addition, it offers nutrition intactness and extended shelf life associated with the metal-packaged products. Metal packaging offers solutions for various end-use industries such as food & beverage, healthcare, cosmetics, and consumer goods. Metals have highest recycling rate in comparison with other competitive packaging solutions including flexible and plastic packaging.

Global Metal Packing Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption for metal packing across various end-use industries including food & beverage and personal care products is a factor expected to drive the global market growth. Rising demand for metal packing from healthcare sector is a key factor anticipated to drive the global metal packing market growth.

Increasing awareness and popularity among individuals regarding consumption of canned food is another major factor expected to fuel growth of the global metal packaging market. In addition, growing demand for metal packaging solutions to maintain nourishing properties and original taste of product from food and beverage industries is another factor expected to drive growth of the global metal packaging market.

Increasing population across the globe and rapid growth in beverage consumption is expected to increase demand for metal cans from food & beverage industry. This is another major factor expected to drive revenue growth of the target market. In addition, offering of innovative packaging solutions is expected to increase demand for caps & closures from the personal care industry is a factor expected to drive growth of the global metal packaging market.

However, changing consumer preferences toward polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) bottles is a major factor that could restrain growth of the global metal packaging market.

Global Metal Packing Market: Segment Analysis

Among the material segments, the steel segment is expected to register major revenue share in the global market. The steel segment revenue is projected to record highest CAGR.

Among the product type segments, the cans segment is projected to register moderate revenue share in the target market. The cans segment revenue is anticipated to record highest CAGR.

Among end user segments, the food & beverage segment is expected to contribute significant share in terms of revenue, owing to increasing consumption of various beverages and the recyclability associated with the metals.

Global Metal Packing Market: Regional Analysis

The metal packaging market in North America is expected to account for significant revenue share, owing to increasing consumption of canned food in the countries in region. In addition, growing consumer preference about lightweight and easy to disposable packaging solutions is another key factor expected drive growth of the target market in the region.

Global Metal Packing Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by material:

Steel

Aluminum

Segmentation by product type:

Cans

Caps and Closures

Drums and Barrels

Segmentation by end user:

Food & beverage

Personal Care

Healthcare

Others

