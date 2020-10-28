Global Silicon Nitride Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Silicon Nitride Market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Silicon Nitride market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Silicon Nitride Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028. The global silicon nitride market report has been segmented on the basis of type, end-use industry, and region.

Introduction

Silicon nitride is a chemical compound manufactured using chemical reaction done between nitrogen and silicon, with the presence of an iron catalyst. In addition, silicon nitride is primarily utilized as a ceramic component in different end-use industries. Silicon nitride components are able to bear high operational temperatures and provide higher efficiency. Moreover, silicon nitride is widely used for the production of cutting tools and bearings, due to its unique physical properties including high thermal shock resistance, low density, high oxidation resistance and wear resistance.

Dynamics

Increasing adoption for silicon nitride across various end-use industries as a replacement of wearable and heavy metals with ceramics in various components such as reciprocating and turbines engines is a major factor projected to drive the global silicon nitride market growth. Growing demand for advanced turbochargers for the automobiles is among additional factor estimated to drive the global silicon nitride market growth as silicon nitride is majorly used for the production of turbochargers.

Use of silicon nitride as an alternative in various end-use industries and increasing adoption of silicon nitride in medical industry are among additional factors projected to drive the target market growth. Moreover, increasing adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles in various developing and developed countries are factors expected to propel the global market growth. Various properties offered by silicon nitrides such as excellent resistance against corrosion, abrasion, and others is another key factor expected to drive growth of the global market.

However, high manufacturing cost is a key factor estimated to restraint the global silicon nitride market growth.

Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the sintered silicon nitride segment is expected to account for moderate revenue share in the global silicon nitride market, owing to its properties including enhanced shock resistance, temperature strength, creep resistance, oxidation resistance, superior wear resistance, and good fracture toughness. Sintered silicon nitride is utilized in end-use applications including components in turbochargers, plugs used in diesel engines, and others. The revenue of the sintered silicon nitride segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.

Among the end-use industry segments, the medical segment is expected to account for moderate revenue share in the global silicon nitride market. Silicon nitride is utilized as a material for making surgical screws, bearings, and plates used in applications such as dental implants, knee joints, and prosthetic hips. Silicon nitride composites are utilized in spinal fusion and cervical spacers devices. The revenue of the medical segment is anticipated to register highest CAGR.

Region Analysis

The Asia Pacific market is expected to account for a moderate revenue share in the global silicon nitride market. Moreover, the silicon nitride market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to register highest revenue growth, owing to the increasing consumption of silicon nitride in the automotive industry.

Global Silicon Nitride Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Reaction Bonded Silicon Nitride (RBSN)

Hot Pressed Silicon Nitride (HPSN)

Sintered Silicon Nitride (SSN)

Others

Segmentation by End-Use Industry:

Automotive

Aerospace

Medical

Photovoltaic

General Industry

Others

