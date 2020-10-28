Global Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Market.

Global Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Market: Overview

Automotive SCR systems are advanced emission control technology that is used in diesel engines. SCR systems aim to control the nitrogen oxide (NOx) emission by adding automotive grade urea into the exhausts. It is a fuel-efficient and cost-efficient technology which helps to reduce diesel engine emissions.

Global Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Market: Dynamics

The key factors driving the global market growth for automotive selective catalytic reduction includes increasing health hazards caused due to vehicular emission along with favorable government policies and initiatives across the globe trying to reduce vehicle emission. Moreover, increasing adoption of SCR system in diesel vehicles owing to the stringent regulations to reduce carbon emission and to enhance fuel efficiency, expected to drive revenue growth of target market. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing to use after treatment technologies such as SCR, Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR), and Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) to prevent the emission and particulate matter from diesel engines.

The latest trend observed in the target market is the implementation of advanced emission standards in emerging economies. Euro 6 emission standards, China 6, and Bharat Stage 6 emission norms are some regulations to control and maintain or lessen harmful emissions such as carbon monoxide, nitrous oxide, and hydrocarbons.

However, the high cost associated with the selective catalytic reduction systems along with shifting preference towards electric vehicles may hamper growth of the market growth.

Global Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Market: Segment Analysis

Among the catalyst type segments, the copper zeolite segments are expected to account for higher revenue shares in the global market.

Among the vehicle type segments, the passenger vehicles segment is projected to register substantial growth rate over the forecast period.

Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Market: Region Analysis

Among the regions, the market in Asia Pacific is estimated to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global market. This is attributed to strict government rules & regulations along with improving transportation amenities, and ongoing infrastructure development are some factors expected to fuel growth of the automotive SCR system market in this region. Also, increasing investment in automobiles pushing the market towards growth. In addition, growing vehicle production and demand in the region is also expected to push the demand for automotive selective catalytic reduction systems. Moreover, government and regulatory bodies in developing countries such as China and India are encouraging original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to implement systems in the vehicle to enhance fuel efficiency and lower down emission rate.

Markets in Europe and North America are also expected to grow at a significant growth rate. Existence of advanced technology along with the presence of major manufacturers in this region are major factors expected to drive revenue growth of the target market.

Global Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Catalyst type:

Copper Zeolite

Iron Zeolite

Segmentation by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

