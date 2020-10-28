Global Vanilla Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Vanilla Market.

Global Vanilla Market: Overview

Vanilla is extracted from a fruit pods of a tropical vine and is derived from orchids of the genus vanilla. Vanilla bean (fruit) is widely used as flavoring ingredient/additive in various food products.

Global Vanilla Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for vanilla products among individuals owing to its pleasant flavor is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global vanilla market over the forecast period. In addition, rising demand for various vanilla essence products that have flavor and fragrance to do it your self-projects (DIY) among individuals across the globe is another factor expected to support growth of the target market during the forecast period.

Increasing utilization of vanilla extracts in wide range of applications such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and others is expected to support growth of the target market. Moreover, vanilla extracts are highly utilized in the food and beverage industries to enhance flavor of dairy products, baked goods, and confections across the globe is expected to support growth of the target market in the near future.

In addition, increasing use of vanilla-vanillin extract to reduce the amount of sugar needed for sweetening and increasing preferences for organic products that are labeled natural products is expected to boost growth of the global vanilla market in the next 10 years.

Furthermore, pure vanilla extract offers multiple medicinal properties that are beneficial to human health such as it aids weight loss, relieves nausea, and treats cough, digestive disorders, and menstrual problems. This in turn is expected to proliferate growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Global Vanilla Market: Segment Analysis

In application segmentation, the food and beverage industry segment is expected to register a high revenue growth in the global vanilla market, owing to increasing preferences for organic and synthetic vanilla flavors and rising utilization of vanilla beans for production of bakery, confectionery, and dairy products across the globe.

On the basis of distribution channel, the retailers segment is expected to dominate the global vanilla market owing to high presence of retailers and high product availability at retailers across the globe.

Global Vanilla Market: Regional Analysis

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global vanilla market in terms of revenue, owing to high demand for essence of vanilla in production of various dairy products by major food and beverage industries in the region. In addition, increasing consumer base for vanilla extract products in emerging countries such as China, Japan, and India in the region are the key factors supporting growth of the target market in the region.

Market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa expected to witness significant growth in terms of revenue, owing to high production and export activity of Madagascar vanilla beans across the globe that are vacuumed packed, curing of green vanilla, and extracted as green vanilla beans in the Africa.

Global Vanilla Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Organic

Conventional

Segmentation by Origin:

Natural

Synthetic

Segmentation by Form:

Paste

Liquid

Powder

Segmentation by Application:

Food and Beverages Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Retailers

Supermarket

Hypermarket

E-commerce

