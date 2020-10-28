Global Antifungal Agents Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Antifungal Agents Market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Antifungal Agents market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global antifungal agents market report has been segmented on the basis of drug type, infection type, dosage forms, and region.

Global Antifungal Agents Market: Overview

Anti-fungal agent is a drug detects and removes fungal pathogens from body with negligible toxic side effects to a body. Antifungal agents are also called as antimycotic medication which is used for prevent fungal infection. Fungal infection in body is occurred due to unclean and unhygienic environments wherein fungal agent thrive. Antifungal agents multiply by spreading spores which subsequently lead to infection on skin or when inhaled-fungal infections. Fungal infection leads to mucormycosis, fungal pneumonia, candidiasis, and various other diseases.

Global Antifungal Agents Market: Dynamics

Increasing awareness unhygienic environment and skin infection is a major factor expected to propel growth of the global antifungal agents market. In addition, rising demand for antifungal agents in order to treat various infections such as fungal pneumonia, non-lethal infection, and mucormycosis is another key factor expected to boost the target market growth.

Increasing healthcare expenditure and increasing individual medical spending capacity in developed regions are other key factors anticipated to fuel growth of the global antifungal agents market. Moreover, increasing technological advancements in pharmaceuticals research for development antifungal drugs is another factor expected to proliferate growth of the global market.

However, presence of various counterfeit drugs and population with antifungal drug resistance are major factors expected to hamper growth of global antifungal agents market.

Global Antifungal Agents Market: Segment Analysis

Global antifungal agents market is segmented on the basis of drug type, infection type, dosage forms, and region.

Among the drug type segments, the azoles segment is projected to account for highest share in terms of revenue in the global antifungal agent products market. This is due to the azoles antifungal agents treats fungal infection in different areas of body such as fungal nail infections, athlete’s foot, ringworm, and vaginal candidiasis.

Among the infection type segments, the global market is segmented into superficial antifungal infections and systemic antifungal infections. The superficial antifungal infections segment is expected to account for significant share in terms of revenue in the global market.

Global Antifungal Agents Market: Region Analysis

The North America market accounted for highest revenue share and is expected to dominate the global market over the forecast period. This is attributed to occurrence of infectious diseases and presence of established pharmaceutical companies in countries such as Canada and the US in the region.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register fastest growth in the global market followed by Europe, owing to growing awareness regarding various antifungal agents and its treatments in countries such as China, India, France, and the UK, among others.

The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness inclining growth, owing to growing awareness regarding health issues and easy availability of these drugs in countries in this region.

Global Antifungal Agents Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Drug Type:

Echinocandins

Azoles

Polyenes

Allylamines

Segmentation by Infection Type:

Superficial Antifungal Infections

Systemic Antifungal Infections

Segmentation by Dosage Forms:

Powders

Ointments

Drugs

Others

