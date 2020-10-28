Global Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps Market.

Global Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global chemotherapy infusion pumps market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Global Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps Market: Overview

An infusion pump is type of medical device which is used to administered fluids into a patients body in a properly controlled manner. Commercially, there are different types of infusion pumps that are used for variety of purposes. Infusion pumps delivering fluids in large or small amounts, and may be used to deliver nutrients or medications -including, antibiotics, chemotherapy drugs, insulin or other hormones, and pain relievers.

Global Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps Market: Dynamics

Increasing number of cancer cases across the world is major key factors expected to drive the revenue growth of the target market over the forecast years. In addition, rising incidences and prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing number of geriatric population, higher healthcare expenditure, improved healthcare infrastructure across many developed countries are some of the other factors expected to drive revenue growth of the target market. However, stringent regulatory authority approvals is a major factor expected to hamper the growth of the target market to a significant extent.

Global Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, LVP is expected to register the highest market share in terms of revenue. The large volume pump is widely used for the drug dose administration during the chemotherapy treatment procedure. In addition, it also helps in administrating specific amounts of fluids. Among the application segments, hospital is expected to register the highest revenue over the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to, increasing a number of healthcare settings and oncology care center globally.

Global Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps Market: Trend

Major players are launching innovative, cost-effective, and safe products in the market. The manufacturers are focusing on the development of modern or smart syringe pumps that are programmed with high accuracy and proper control of fluids in order to minimize errors. These pumps are combined with dose error reduction software, which may aid to ensure safe chemotherapy therapy in hospitals and homecare settings. The aforementioned are some of the major trend observed in the target market.

For instance, in January 2018, software development company -Zoho Corporation funded by vTitan Corporation, which is a healthcare company, launched patented syringe infusion pumps -Accuflow IBP-550 Syringe Infusion Pumps -that are used by critical care patients undergoing chemotherapy, taking pain medication, and heart surgery.

Global Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps Market: Regional Analysis

The markets in North America is estimated to a significant share in terms of revenue in the target market over the forecast period. This can be due to, increasing number of cancer awareness programs and government initiatives for promotion of chemotherapy insulin pumps in countries such as the US and Canada. The market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest growth rate over the forthcoming years. This is primarily attributed to, improve the medical infrastructure and increasing number of patients suffering from different types of cancer in Asia Pacific countries.

Global Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

LVP (Large Volume Pump)

Syringe Pump

Elastomeric Pumps

Segmentation by application:

Hospital & Clinic

Home Care

