Global Geotextiles Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Geotextiles market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global geotextiles market report has been segmented on the basis of material type, product type, application, and region.

Global Geotextiles Market: Overview

Geotextiles are made up of synthetic or natural materials, these permeable fabrics have ability to filter, reinforce, protect, separate, or drain when used with soil. These fabrics come in three forms such as woven, knitted, and nonwoven. Geotextiles have many applications such as construction of roads and pavement, drainage, railway work, retaining structures, embankments, canals, dams, reservoirs, coastal engineering, and others.

Global Geotextiles Market: Dynamics

Rising demand for geotextiles owing to its unique properties and cost-effectiveness is a major factor estimated to drive growth of the global geotextiles market in the years to come. Additionally, increasing demand for geotextiles in construction and repair of roads coupled with growing infrastructural activities in developing countries are some other factors estimated to fuel growth of the geotextiles market over the long run. Moreover, growing adoption of geotextiles in drainage application owing to its permeability property is projected to drive growth of the target market to a certain extent.

However, high price of raw materials for producing synthetic geotextiles is anticipated to hamper growth of the target market over the long run. In addition, stringent regulation related to reduction carbon emissions is expected to be another factor restraining growth of the potential market.

Increasing adoption of bio-based geotextiles and growing investments for nonwoven geotextiles, are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the manufactures of geotextiles, which is projected to drive growth of the potential market in next coming years.

Global Geotextiles Market: Segment Analysis

Among the material type, the synthetic geotextile segment is estimated to account for maximum revenue share and is projected to witness fastest growth rate in the years to come owing to increasing demand for polypropylene geotextile.

Among product type, the nonwoven geotextile segment is expected to hold highest revenue share in the potential market, owing to increasing adoption in construction of roads, railroads, and others.

Among application, the road construction and pavement repair segment is estimated to register for highest growth in terms of revenue in the potential market in years to come, followed by erosion segment.

Global Geotextiles Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, the market in Asia Pacific is estimated to account for highest share in terms of value and volume and is expected to dominate the geotextiles market. Increasing infrastructural activities in countries is a major factor expected to propel growth of the geotextiles market in Asia Pacific. The geotextiles market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness a faster growth rate in the years to come, owing to increasing investments in construction by government of the developing countries in the region. North America market is anticipated to register moderate revenue growth in the potential market, followed by Europe geotextile market.

Global Geotextiles Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Material Type:

Synthetic Geotextile

Natural Geotextile

Segmentation on the Basis of Product Type:

Nonwoven Geotextile

Woven Geotextile

Knitted Geotextile

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Road Construction and Pavement Repair

Erosion Control

Drainage

Railway Work

Agriculture

Others (Sports Field Construction and Retaining Structures)

