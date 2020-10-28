Global Emergency Food Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Emergency Food Market.

Global Emergency Food Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global emergency food market report has been segmented on the basis of product type and region.

Global Emergency Food Market: Overview

Emergency food is referred to the product which consumed and stored for uncertain situations or in case of emergencies. It is like a backup of essentials to sustain in uncertain situations such as unfavourable climatic conditions, terrorist attacks or economic unrest. Moreover, Emergency food is ready-made and are easily available at affordable rates. It acts as the most ideal alternative for long-term storage, emergency cases, as well as for outdoor activities such as hiking and camping. The food is available in convenience stores and grocery stores.

According to a document published by Food Safety.gov. opened or unopened packages of luncheon meat can be stored in the freezer for one to two months. Dairy products have variations in their storage requirements. The shelf life of bread stored at room temperature of 70°F is three to five days. Emergency food can be refrigerated and require minimal heating or are served hot.

Global Emergency Food Market: Dynamics

The increasing consumption rate of food products which requires minimum preparation time, changing consumer preferences regarding convenient food, along with government initiatives to provide basic necessities in uncertain climatic conditions, are some major factor expected to propel the demand for emergency food and drive growth of the target market. In addition, economic growth, increasing spending power, and working women population expected to further boost demand for the emergency market. Furthermore, emergency food plays an important role in the military & defense sector. Army personnel is posted in war zones or frequent hob postings, where there is low access to food and water, army personnel are forced to carry food & beverages on an emergency basis.

According to the document released by World Health Organization (WHO), around 10 Mn non-governmental organizations (NGO) are supporting, helping, and providing basic amenities (clothing and food & beverages) to the poor and needy people across the globe.

However, rising cases of failed quality tests of emergency food and increasing health concerns among the young population may hamper growth of the target market.

A recent trend observed in the target market is research institutions and food manufacturers are investing heavily to improve the efficiency of the infrastructure and distribution channel.

Global Emergency Food Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, the ready to eat meals segment is projected to contribute a major share in the global market during the forecast period.

Global Emergency Food Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, the market in the Asia Pacific dominates the global emergency food market in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. The recent calamities such as flood, storm, and other natural calamities in the region has increased spending on food and other resources. Moreover, factors such as product introductions and launches, rising prerequisites, growing demands among the end users, increasing investments by the leading players, easy availability of the product, and rise in the awareness levels among the customers, are some factors pushing the market towards growth.

Global Emergency Food Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Ready to Eat meals

Dry cereals or granola

Peanut Butter

Dried Fruit

Canned Juice

Others (Protein of fruit bars, Non-perishable pasteurized milk, Infant food)

