Global Solid State Relay Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Solid state relay Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global solid state relay market report has been segmented on the basis of mounting type, output voltage, application, and region.

Global Solid State Relay Market: Overview

Solid state relay also known by its acronym SSR, is a type of electronic device used for on and off control in which load current is conducted by one or more semiconductors. Low control circuit energy is required for functioning of solid state relay. SSR do not contain a moving contact and it is different from mechanical relays. Solid state relay is designed to switch to DC or Ac current load. It contains a sensor that responds to control signal and switches power to load circuit enabling control signal.

Global Solid State Relay Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of solid state relay as it has long life span, reduces electromagnetic interference, high reliability security threats, vibration resistance, and fast repose time are some of the major factors driving growth of the global solid state relay market. In addition, growing automation in consumer electronics sector, coupled with modernization in design of electrical vehicles are also factor supporting growth of the global market. Furthermore, use of SSR in instrumentation systems, elevator control, medical equipments, display units, security systems, vending machines, etc. is a factor expected to support growth of the global solid state relay market in the near future.

However, stringent quality regulations in industrial sector may hamper growth of the global solid state relay market. In addition, solid state relay requires for transient reverse recovery time, when closed it generated high heat, and electrical noise. These are factors could affect growth of the target market. Nevertheless, growing adoption of solid state relay in process control and industrial automation can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Solid State Relay Market: Segment Analysis

Among the mounting type segments, the panel mount segment is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue in the near future. It has low power consumption and high surge capacity. Use of mounted solid state relays in energy, infrastructure and automotive sector is a factor driving growth of this segment in the global market.

Among the end user, the AC SSR segment is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. AC SSR are highly reliable, has long life and fast switching response. AC solid state relays are used for wide range applications is a factor supporting growth of this segment in the global market.

Global Solid State Relay Market: Regional Analysis

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to accounts for significant share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of solid state relays in various industrial sectors such as manufacturing, food and beverage, automotive, etc. is a key factor driving growth of the target market in this region. Growing industrial sector in countries such china, India, South Kora, and Japan in Asia Pacific is expected to fuel growth of the solid state relay market. Market in North America and Europe are anticipated to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the near future.

Global Solid State Relay Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Mounting Type:

DIN Rail Mount

PCB Mount

Panel Mount

Segmentation by Output Voltage:

AC/DC SSR

DC SSR

AC SSR

Segmentation by Application:

Energy and Infrastructure

Medical

Food and Beverage

Automotive and Transportation

Industrial OEM

Industrial Automation

Building Equipment

