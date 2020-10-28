Global Cannabidiol Products Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cannabidiol Products Market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cannabidiol Products market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Cannabidiol Products Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028. The global cannabidiol products market report has been segmented on the basis of application and region.

Global Cannabidiol Products Market: Overview

Cannabidiol is a chemical found in cannabis sativa plant, that is also known as marijuana. The delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is major active ingredient found in the plant. Cannabidiol makes up about 40% of cannabis extracts and has been studied for many different uses. Cannabidiol has antipsychotic effects. Cannabidiol prevents breakdown of a chemical in brain that affects pain, mood, and mental function. A specific cannabidiol product has been shown to reduce seizures in adults and children with various conditions that are linked with seizures.

Global Cannabidiol Products Market: Dynamics

Rapid advancements in healthcare sector, increasing R&D activities, coupled with innovative product offerings for treating various diseases such as anxiety, diabetes, dystonia, Crohn’s ailment, schizophrenia, multiple sclerosis, appetite loss, and seizures are some major factors expected to drive growth of the global cannabidiol products market. In addition, rising disposable income, increasing individual spending on better health services, and rising demand for cannabidiol products, owing to its psychoactive effects are some other factors expected to support growth of the target market.

Moreover, flourishing cosmetic industry, coupled with rising adoption of cannabidiol products in cosmetics & personal care products in order to improve skin as well as face texture is another factor expected to further support growth of the global market.

Furthermore, rising adoption of cannabidiol products by emergency care units and hospitals, owing to its ability to lighten pain and anxiety is another factor expected to boost growth of the global market to certain extent. In addition, increasing investment by major players for R&D activities in order to increase its application in food & beverages products is another factor expected to further support the growth of the target market.

However, stringent government regulations related to marijuana is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global cannabidiol products market to certain extent.

Increasing R&D activities for use of cannabidiol in medication of various chronic diseases is expected to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for players operating in the target market over the forecast period. In addition, growing public-private partnership for further research and novel products offerings is expected to further support growth the global market to certain extent.

Global Cannabidiol Products Market: Region Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness faster growth, owing to increasing government spending on pharmaceutical sector and presence of prominent players operating in emerging economies in this region.

The market in North America is expected to dominate in the global cannabidiol products market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The dominance can be attributed to well-developed healthcare infrastructure, increasing R&D activities for innovative products, and presence of major players operating in the countries in this region.

The market in Latin America is anticipated to witness moderate growth, the growth can be attributed to increasing presence of major pharmaceutical manufacturers in developing countries such as Brazil and Argentina in this region.

Global Cannabidiol Products Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by application:

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Food & beverages

