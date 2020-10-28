Global Robotic Wheelchairs Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Robotic Wheelchairs Market.

Global Robotic Wheelchairs Market: Overview

Robotic wheelchairs help in ease the lives of many disabled people, especially those with severe impairments by increasing their range of mobility. Wheelchair are available in wide range of format to meet the specific need of the user.

Global Robotic Wheelchairs Market: Dynamics

Rising geriatric population and age related disorders are key factors expected to drive the revenue growth of the target market over the forecast years. Age-related diseases are illnesses and conditions includes cardiovascular diseases, strikes, cancer, type 2 diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, Dementia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Osteoarthritis, and many others. According to World Health Organization, between 2015 and 2050, the proportion of the world’s population over aged 60 years will nearly double from approximately 12% to 22%.

In addition, rising disposable income, improving medical facilities, rapid technological innovations are some of the factors boosting the demand for the robotic wheelchairs worldwide.

However, high operational cost of robotic wheelchairs is a factor expected to hamper the growth of the target market to a certain extent over the forecast period. Furthermore, maintenance of the wheelchair can add up to operational cost as well as battery operated wheelchair which requires regular charging of the wheelchair are some other factors expected to restraint the growth of the market.

Global Robotic Wheelchairs Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of type segment, front wheel drive robotic wheelchairs is estimated to account for largest market share and is expected to maintain its dominances over the forecast period. This is primarily due to the cost of front wheel wheelchair is comparatively low as compared to others. On the basis of application segment, commercial is expected to witnessed high revenue share for the next 10 years. This is primarily to, growing prevalence age related disorders among the elderly population.

Global Robotic Wheelchairs Market: Trends

The major players in the target market are focusing on collaborating with player in order to developed technologically advanced product as well as to expand their customer base, is currently the major trend observed in the target market.

For instance, In September 2018, Gecko Systems Intl. Corp. developed AI Mobile Robot Solutions for Safety, Security, and Service.

In December 2018, Intel Corporation launched AI-driven wheelchair as well as collaboration with a Brazil-based company HOOBOX ONE Robotics and the wheelchair was named ˜Wheelie 7.

Global Robotic Wheelchairs Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, the markets in North America is expected to hold majority of share in the target market and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. This is due to, higher healthcare expenditure, growing awareness about technologically advent products, and increasing elderly population in countries in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to accounts for fastest CAGR in the fore-coming years, owing to developing medical facilities and increasing geriatric population especially in countries such as India and China in the Asia Pacific region.

Global Robotic Wheelchairs Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

Rear Wheel Drive Robotic Wheelchairs

Front Wheel Drive Robotic Wheelchairs

Mid-wheel Drive Robotic Wheelchairs

Segmentation by application:

Residential

Commercial

