Global Basil Extracts Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Basil Extracts market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Basil Extracts Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027

Global Basil Extracts Market: Overview

Basil also known as ocimum basilicum or Saint Joseph’s wort, is type of a tender plant which is used in various types of cuisines. It is cutlery herb native to tropical regions from Southeast Asia to Central Africa. Types and varieties of basil are different from region to region such as holy basil or ocimum tenuiflorum, lemon basil or Ocimum Ã— africanum, Thai basil, and sweet basil or Genovese basil. Fresh basil is added in the cuisines after cooking. Basil is used in various types of Italian cuisines. Dried basil leaves are added to soups and other food products in Chinese cuisines. Extracts of basils are used for various applications.

Global Basil Extracts Market: Dynamics

Rising awareness regarding health benefits of basil among individuals is a key factor driving growth of the global basil extracts market. Holy basil is used in various ancient ayurvedic medicines in Indian Subcontinent due to its medicinal benefits. Basil contains vitamin A, and K, manganese, calcium, and iron. It contains antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, anti-bacterial properties. It is used for curing various dieses and health conditions such as constipation, loss of appetite, diarrhea, intestinal gas, etc. Basil helps to reduce stress, depression and increases mental awareness. Increasing its use in medicines is another factor fueling growth of the target market.

Basil is used to add zest to soups, sauces, salads, and other dishes. It also complements other herbs such as paprika, oregano, pepper, parsley, mustered, etc. Increasing its use in various cuisines is a factor propelling growth of the global market. Furthermore, adoption basil in personal care products as it unclogs pores, cleanses the skin from within, removes dirt, coupled with increasing preference for natural personal care products are factors expected to boost growth of the global basil extracts market in the near future.

However, consumption of basil can cause low blood sugar level in some individuals is a factor that could affect growth of the global basil extracts market. Nevertheless, growing adoption of basil in pharmaceuticals can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Basil Extracts Market: Segment Analysis

Among the application segments, the pharmaceuticals segment is expected to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the near future, owing to increasing demand for medicines with natural ingredients among consumers.

Global Basil Extracts Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, market in Asia Pacific accounts for major share in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Presence of major basil producing and consuming countries in this region is a key factor driving growth of the target market in this region. Increasing adoption of basil in personal care and pharmaceuticals, owing to rising awareness regarding advantages basil is another factor propelling growth of the target market Asia Pacific. Market North America is expected to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the near future, followed by Europe. Usage of basil in packaging industry for its anti-microbial effects is a factor anticipated to fuel growth of the basil market over the forecast period.

Global Basil Extracts Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Form:

Capsule

Oil

Powder

Segmentation by Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Personal Care

