Global Digital Radio Frequency Memory Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Digital radio frequency memory Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global digital radio frequency memory market report has been segmented on the basis of architecture, platform, application, and region.

Global Digital Radio Frequency Memory Market: Overview

Digital radio frequency memory or DRFM is a technique used to digitally capture and transmit radio frequency signals. DRFM uses high speed sampling and digital memory to store microwave and radio frequency signals. Digital radio frequency memory includes input and output mixers, digital converter at output and input of digital memory, and digital memory. Digital radio frequency memory is used in cellular applications. It is also used in radar jamming technology.

Global Digital Radio Frequency Memory Market: Dynamics

Major factor driving growth of the global digital radio frequency memory market is increasing use of DRFM for electronic warfare and increasing number of installations of electronic combat systems. Increasing military budget in emerging economies, coupled with upgradation of systems in defense sector are factor expected to support growth of the global digital radio frequency memory market in the near future.

However, less military budget allocation in developed countries is a factor that may hamper growth of the global digital radio frequency memory market. In addition, unfavorable government regulations on use of jammers for civil applications is another factor that could affect growth of the global market. Nevertheless, increasing use of UAVs in defense sector, coupled with rising number of installations of DRFM on unmanned arial vehicles can create high revenue opportunities for existing players as well as new entrants in the target market. Additionally, increasing number of DRFM installations in aviation sector is another factor can result into increasing demand for DRFM over the forecast period.

Global Digital Radio Frequency Memory Market: Segment Analysis

Among architecture segments, the processor segment is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Among the application segments, the electronic warfare segment is estimated to account for major share in terms of revenue and is expected to register high growth over the forecast period. Digital radio frequency memory systems store and modify signals before transmitting it back to enemy system.

Global Digital Radio Frequency Memory Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, the market in North America accounts for major share in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. High military budget and adoption of new technology are factors supporting growth of the target market in this region. In addition, increasing investments in development of technologically advanced digital radio frequency memory device is another factor driving growth of the target market in countries in North America. Market in Europe is anticipated to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue, followed by market in Asia Pacific. Increasing defense budget, especially in developing countries, is a key factor expected to propel growth of the digital radio frequency memory market in Asia Pacific. Additionally, growing electronic warfare is another factor fueling growth of the target market in this region.

Global Digital Radio Frequency Memory Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Architecture:

Convertor

Processor

Memory

Modulator

Others

Segmentation by Platform:

Commercial & Civil

Defense

Segmentation by Application:

Electronic Warfare Training

Electronic Warfare

Radio & Cellular Network Jamming

Radar Test & Evaluation

