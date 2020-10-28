Global Barrier Films Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Barrier Films Market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Barrier Films market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global barrier films market report has been segmented on material, type, end-use industry, and region.

Global Barrier Films Market: Introduction

Barrier films are made of various materials such as PE, PP, etc., and are used in various industrial sectors such as food, pharmaceutical, forensics and electronics industry etc. Barrier films are used to protect food products from various external environmental factors such as dust, contamination, light, etc. for a long period time.

Global Barrier Films Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for barrier films from food & beverage sector in order to increase product shelf life is a major factor driving growth of the global barrier films market. In addition, barrier films are used for packaging pharmaceuticals products, as it helps to prevent medicinal contamination of costly and life-saving products, which in turn is expected to increase demand for barrier films from the pharmaceuticals industry thereby fueling growth of the global barrier films market over the forecast period. Barrier films have comparatively superior barrier properties to protect against moisture and oxygen resulting in increasing demand from pharmaceuticals industry.

However, increasing environmental concerns for plastics which may hamper demand for barrier film and restrain growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Global Barrier Films Market: Segmental Analysis:

Among the end-use industry segments, the food & beverage segment is expected to account for major revenue contribution in the global barrier films market. The agricultural industry segment is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in the global market in terms of revenue contribution, owing to increasing adoption of the films in farming.

Among the material segments, the PE material segment is expected to account for major revenue contribution, owing to its excellent moisture barrier properties as compared to other material types, preferred used in development.

Global Barrier Films Market: Regional Analysis:

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global barrier films market in terms of revenue. The dominance can be attributed to growing demand from Agriculture and pharmaceutical industries and presence of major manufacturers in economies in this region. Asia Pacific market is expected to register highest CAGR in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing funds and investments in the food and beverage sector in countries in this region. Moreover, rapidly increasing medical tourism industry in various countries in this region is resulting in high demand for barrier films for manufacturing pharmaceutical products, which is expected to support growth of the market in Asia Pacific to a significant extent.

The markets in North America and Europe are expected to contribute significant revenue shares in the global barriers films market. North America is expected to register faster growth compared to Europe market, owing to increasing demand for barrier films from packaging and food & beverage industries operating in countries in this region. Europe market is expected to follow North America market in terms of growth rate in the global barrier films market. The markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness moderate growth.

Global Barrier Films Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Material:

PE

PP

PET

Polyamide

Segmentation by Type:

Organic Coating Films

Inorganic Oxide Coating Films

Metallized Films

Segmentation by End-use Industry:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

