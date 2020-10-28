Global Automotive Valves Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Valves Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Automotive Valves Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automotive Valves market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Automotive Valves Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global automotive valves market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, vehicle type, and region

Global Automotive Valves Market: Overview

Automotive valves are used to regulate and control air flow and fuel mixture. It is found in the pipe fittings such as petrol and diesel engines, steam engines, and heating or cooking appliances in commercial, residential, industrial, automobiles, and military purposes.

Global Automotive Valves Market: Dynamics

Increasing need to reduce the impact of vehicular carbon emission footprint and increasing focus on improving the fuel efficiency of the vehicle are some major factors expected to push the market towards growth. In addition, rising demand for luxurious automobiles along with growing demand for low emission automobiles are expected to encourage individuals to adopt automotive valves. This is a key factor boosting the automotive valves market. Furthermore, rise in the production of vehicles, and continuous automobile innovations in terms of technology and materials such as advanced materials for engine valve, advanced steel alloys, and nickel-based alloys in high-performance engines are driving growth of the global automobile valves market.

New government regulations ensuring the safety of the environment and high quality for maintaining emission levels are also pushing growth of the global automotive valves market. Moreover, growing awareness regarding the environment and other concerns, the adoption of the automotive valves with a major growth rate over the forecast period. Growing electrification of vehicles is expected to uplift demand for automotive valves.

However, increasing adoption of engine downsizing by OEMs may hinder growth of the automotive valves market.

Global Automotive Valves Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, the engine valve segment is expected to hold a significant share in the automotive valves market over the forecast period.

Among the application segments, the HVAC system is projected to be the most lucrative segment during the forecast.

Among the vehicle type segments, the hybrid electric vehicle segment is expected to lead the global market.

Global Automotive Valves Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific automotive valves market accounted for a major share in the global market in terms of revenue. Factors such as rising automotive production and increasing installation of upgraded technology features such as Anti-lock braking system (ABS), start-stop systems, and automatic transmission are some factors expected to support valves, especially in China, India, and Japan. In addition, increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and stringent emission norms, which is pushing manufacturers to invest in automotive valves. Furthermore, rapid expansion in industrialization, urbanization, and strong economic development are fuelling the market in countries in the region.

Markets in North America and Europe are apparent to exhibit a rising demand for automotive valves during the forecast period.

Global Automotive Valves Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Engine (Inlet & Outlet) Valve

Solenoid Valve

A/C Valve

Brake Combination Valve

Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve

Selective Catalyst Reduction (SCR) Valve

Automatic Transmission (AT) Control Valve

Others (Thermostat Valve, Tire Valve, Fuel System Valve)

Segmentation by Application:

Engine System

HVAC System

Brake System

Others (Tire, Safety, SCR System, Body)

Segmentation by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

