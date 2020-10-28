Global Oats Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Oats Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Oats Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Oats market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Oats Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global oats market report has been segmented on the basis of form, application, sales channel, and region.

Global Oats Market: Overview

Oats are a whole-grain dietary ingredient, scientifically known as Avena sativa, and widely consumed in form of oatmeal. Oats have various nutritional properties including dietary fibers, vitamin B, etc. which influences to consume it.

Global Oats Market: Dynamics

Oats are most commonly consumed in daily breakfast in order to obtain various nutrients including protein, carbohydrates, and cholesterol-lowering capability. This is one of the key factors which has led to the increasing global acceptance of oats as a portion of healthy food, and fueling growth of the global market. In addition, increasing awareness regarding healthy lifestyle coupled with various health benefits associated with consumption of oats is another factor expected to drive growth of the global market. Manufacturers are focusing on the development of variant forms including bars, powders, flakes etc., in order to meet the increasing demand for oats for food consumption which is a factor projected to propel target market growth. Oats are also used in various cosmetic and personal care products, owing to its benefits including moisturizing and skin soothing is a factor expected to fuel demand for oats in the global market.

However, the availability of alternative grains for oats is one of the major factor expected to hamper target market growth over the forecast period.

Global Oats Market: Segment Analysis

Among form segments, the regular/flakes segment is expected to register significant growth, owing to increasing consumption of oats as a breakfast.

Among application segment, the bakery & confectionery segment is projected to account for significant revenue share in the global market, owing to increasing demand for oat-based and healthy baked products including biscuits, cakes, etc. among kids.

Among the sales channel, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is expected to register substantial growth, owing to better network connectivity between distributors and suppliers and various discounts offered by them.

Global Oats Market: Regional Analysis

Oats market in North America is expected to register significant growth, owing to increasing consumption of healthy bars and snack food. In addition, this factor expected to stimulate the production of oats in bulk quantity in order to meet demand for the oats, which is a factor expected to support revenue growth of the target market in this region. Increasing demand for organic oats among the health-conscious population is a factor expected to augment target market growth. Asia Pacific oats market is projected to contribute significant revenue share in the target market, owing to increasing awareness regarding benefits associated with healthy food consumption. Moreover, rising consumption of baked food items coupled with high demand for oat cookies and cakes is one of the major factor expected to propel target market growth. Increasing demand for oats from the cosmetic and personal care manufacturers is another factor expected to fuel growth of the target market in this region. Markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa and Latin America are projected to register considerable growth over the forecast period.

Global Oats Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Form:

Powder/Flour

Regular/Flakes

Bar

Segmentation by Application:

Bakery & Confectionery

Food Ingredient

Personal Care Products

Healthcare Products

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Specialty Retailers

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

