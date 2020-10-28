Global Laser Tracker Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Laser Tracker Market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Laser Tracker market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global laser tracker market report has been segmented on the basis of offering, application, end-use industry, and region.

Global Laser Tracker Market: Overview

The laser tracker is a type of instrument used for measuring three-dimensional features of large objects. It sends a laser beam to the retroreflective target held against the object and reflected ray retraces its path while re-entering the tracker. Laser tracker measures a distance and two angles.

Global Laser Tracker Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for three-dimensional measurement solutions in various industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, power generation, etc. is a major factor driving the growth of the global laser tracker market. The laser tracker is portable as it is wireless and battery driven. For optical measurement, laser tracker can be mounted sideways, on the object, and upside down. In addition, it is highly accurate, precise, and capable of continuous measurement. These are some of the factors supporting growth of the global market. Furthermore, growing usage of laser tracker for assembly of large components is a factor expected to support growth of the global laser tracker market in the near future.

However, the availability of other substitutes such as laser radar is a factor that could affect growth of the global laser tracker market. In addition, alignment errors in laser tracker is another factor that may hamper growth of the global market. Nevertheless, growing automotive industry can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Laser Tracker Market: Segment Analysis

Among the application segments, the quality control and inspection segment dominates the global market in terms of revenue and expected to register high growth over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of laser tracker in various sectors such as aviation, automotive, and power generation for quality control as it is portable and compact technology with high accuracy is a factor supporting growth of this segment in the target market.

Among the end use industry segments, the automotive segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Use of laser tracker for inspection and products as well as critical equipment manufacturing in the automotive sector is a factor expected to propel growth of this segment in the global market.

Global Laser Tracker Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, the market in Europe accounts for major share in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing use of laser trackers in processing control for maintenance of safety and quality standards is a key factor driving growth of the target market in this region. In addition, high demand for laser tracker for various applications in countries such as UK and Germany is another factor expected to boost growth of the target market over the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue and register high growth in the near future, followed by North America. Growing aerospace and automotive sector in countries in the Asia Pacific region is a factor fueling growth of the laser tracker market.

Global Laser Tracker Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Offering:

Services

Software

Hardware

Segmentation by Application:

Calibration

Quality Control and Inspection

Reverse Engineering

Alignment

Segmentation by End-Use Industry:

Defense and Aerospace

Transportation

Architecture and Construction

Energy and Power

General Manufacturing

Automotive

