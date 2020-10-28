Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Flavored Cigars Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Flavored Cigars Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Flavored Cigars market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Flavored Cigars Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Flavored Cigars Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global flavored cigars market report has been segmented as per product type, flavor, sales channel, and region.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Global Flavored Cigars Market: Overview

The flavored cigars are a type of cigars which has aroma and test of various types of flavors. There are two types of flavored cigars namely machine-made and hand-rolled flavored cigars. In addition, The variety of flavors are commercially available such as strawberry, grapes, cherry, chocolate, and others.

Global Flavored Cigars Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of flavored cigars especially among young generation and growing popularity of a variety of flavors in cigars among individuals are major factors expected to drive growth of the global flavored cigars market during the forecast years. In addition, higher inclination towards the various flavors cigars such as cherry, grape, chocolate, strawberry, and others among young consumers across the globe and increasing purchasing of flavored cigars for gift purpose among family members and friends are some of the other factors expected to boost growth of the target market. Furthermore, the rising availability of a wide variety of flavored cigars on e-commerce portals and rapidly growing e-commerce industry are another factors expected to support growth of the target market during the next ten years.

Launch of new mixing flavors in cigars, as well as promotional activities by major manufacturers, are key trend witnessed in the global flavored cigars market, currently. For Instance, In January 2019, Swedish Match AB, which is a Sweden-based company launched pipe-tobacco cigars called night owl in four flavors, including classic, wine, tropical, and black cherry.

However, the availability of alternative products of flavored cigars, high cost, and stringent regulation such as FDA, Maine, and others are major factors expected to hamper the growth of the target market.

Global Flavored Cigars Market: Segment Analysis

Increasing preference for machine-made flavored cigars in many regions due to low cost as compared to hand-rolled flavored cigars is the primary factor driving revenue growth of the machine-made flavored cigars segment among the product type segments.

Global Flavored Cigars Market: Region Analysis

The North America flavored cigars market dominates in the global market in terms of revenue, owing to high preference for flavored cigars among individuals and high presence of flavored cigars manufacturers in countries such as US and Canada in the region. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, cigarette smoking kills about 480,000 Americans every year, with more than 41,000 of deaths from exposure to passive smoking. In addition, in 2016, an estimated 37.8 Mn of US adults were current cigarette smokers, of which, nearly 76.1% smoked every day. The market in Asia Pacific and Europe are projected to witness the fastest growth in the global market, owing to rising adoption of western lifestyle among individuals and high popularity of flavored cigars in countries such as India, China, France, Italy, Russia, and UK in these regions. The market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America are forecasted to witness average growth in terms of revenue, owing to higher penetration of machine-made flavored cigar in countries in the regions.

Global Flavored Cigars Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Machine-Made Flavored Cigars

Hand-Rolled Flavored Cigars

Segmentation by Flavor:

Chocolate

Cherry

Strawberry

Grape

Others (Vanillin, Mint, and Fruit)

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Retail Stores

Specialty Stores

E-commerce

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Flavored Cigars Market in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Flavored Cigars Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580