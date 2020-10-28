Global Organic Pigments Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Organic Pigments Market.

The global organic pigments market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region

Global Organic Pigments Market Overview:

Organic pigments are classified into two types, natural organic pigments and synthetic organic pigments. Organic natural pigments are primarily derived from plant and animal sources while synthetic organic pigments are manufactured from petroleum compounds. However, majority end-use industries prefer synthetic organic pigments due to their light fastness property. Organic pigments are used as mass colorants in synthetic fibers, plastics, and surface coating-paints and inks. These pigments are used in wide range of applications including optical data storage, and photo-reprographics.

Global Organic Pigments Market Dynamics:

Increasing urbanization in developed and developing countries, coupled with rising demand from various end-use industries such as printing inks, paints, and coatings is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global market.

In addition, increasing reconstruction activities in developed economies and increasing government expenditure on upgradation of present infrastructure is resulting in demand for paints which in turn is expected to support growth of the global market to certain extent.

Moreover, rising demand for value-added high quality organic pigments from cosmetic industry is another factor expected to support growth of the market over the next five years. In addition, increasing demand form plastics and rubber industry is another factor expected to propel growth of the market.

Furthermore, flourishing textile industry in developing countries, coupled with increasing use of organic pigments as colorants in textile and plastic industries is another factor expected to further boost growth of the global market.

However, high cost of organic pigments as compared to inorganic pigments is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global market to certain extent. In addition, volatility in raw material prices is another factor expected to limit growth for global organic pigment market.

Increasing investment by major players for technological advancements and R&D activities is expected to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for players operating in the target market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing expansion activates by major players through strategic partnership and agreements is another factor expected to further support growth of the target market to certain extent.

Region Analysis:

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate in the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The dominance can be attributed to increasing government expenditure for infrastructural development, increasing construction activities in the developing countries, and presence of major manufacture operating in emerging economies such as India and China in this region. The markets in North America and Europe, are anticipated to contribute significant revenue share in the global market.

The market in Latin America is expected to witness faster growth, owing to increasing approach towards designing and developing products in sync with continuously changing requirements for evolving technologies, coupled with rising presence of major paint manufacturers in developing countries such as Brazil and Argentina.

Global Organic Pigments Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Azo Pigments

Phthalocyanine Pigments

High-Performance Pigments (HPPs)

By Application:

Printing Inks

Paints and Coatings

Plastics

Textile

