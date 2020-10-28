Global Incinerator Equipment Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Incinerator Equipment Market.

Global Incinerator Equipment Market: Overview

Incinerator equipment are designed to treat waste through the combustion of organic substances contained in waste materials. In this process, waste is converted into ash, heat, and flue gas. It is further used for electricity generation.

The incinerator process helps to minimize transportation cost, reduce pressure executed on available land, and also eliminates harmful gases produced from the landfills.

Global Incinerator Equipment Market: Dynamics

Increasing usage of waste management technologies in various industrial verticals is a major factor expected to drive growth of the target market over the forecast period. In addition, growing awareness regarding waste disposal, growing need for an alternate source of electricity, coupled with increasing government initiatives to reduce the impact of waste on landfills are some of the factors expected to boost growth of the target market. Since the Waste to Energy Feed-in-Tariff is based on costs incurred at the time of production, the government is planning to sell it at subsidized prices to make it affordable for the consumers.

However, high operational cost and regulatory policies concerning carbon emissions are some of the major factors that may hamper growth of the global market to a certain extent.

Ongoing R&D activities related to advanced incinerators with relatively cleaner combustion capacity are projected to drive growth of the global incinerator equipment market. In addition, increasing participation of public and private players in the manufacturing of incinerator equipment and development of incinerators through high investments in order to reduce dependency on land resource for waste disposal are expected to fuel growth of the target market in the upcoming period.

Global Incinerator Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

Among the technology segments, the rotary kiln segment is projected to contribute significant revenue share in the global market.

Among the application segments, the municipal waste segment is estimated to account for major revenue share and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Global Incinerator Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

Among the regions, the market in North America is estimated to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global market. This can be attributed to government initiatives to promote waste-to-energy technologies and growing awareness regarding usage of waste to generate electricity. In addition, shortage of available land resource, increasing investments by major players, coupled with stringent regulations and pollution standards to promote waste recycling are some factors projected to propel growth of the target market.

The markets in Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to contribute significant share in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to advanced waste disposal technology. Europe has banned landfilling of untreated waste which is expected to fuel growth of incinerator equipment in the region over the forecast period.

Global Incinerator Equipment Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Technology:

Rotary kiln

Liquid injection

Static fluidised bed

Direct flame

Multiple hearth incinerator

Others (Furnace, Waste gas flare, Catalytic combustion, Moving grate incinerator)

Segmentation by Application:

Chemical and industrial wastes

Municipal wastes

Sewage incineration

Medical waste incineration

Agricultural incineration

Others (Ashes, Building wastes)

