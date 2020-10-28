Global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials Market.

Global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials Market: Introduction

Sub-sea thermal insulation is a defensive thermal insulation coating used for the components that are subjected to immersion in deep water. These insulation coatings offer thermal stability to components and enable smooth operation in deep water. In oil & gas applications various different types of systems, components, and sea pipes are utilized. If this subsea thermal insulation material is not applied to the component used in these applications, oil traveling in pipes or components gets cool and get hydrate, thus resulting in frozen deposits and thus restricting oil flow. The major components used in subsea thermal insulation include polyurethane, polypropylene, and epoxy.

Global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials Market: Dynamics

Increasing implementation for subsea thermal insulation materials across various applications including pipe-in-pipe and pipe cover is a factor expected to drive the global market growth. Moreover, rising demand for subsea thermal insulation materials for coating various equipment and field joints is a key factor anticipated to drive the global subsea thermal insulation materials market growth.

Increasing adoption of these subsea thermal insulation materials in the offshore oil & gas drilling industry is among another factor estimated to fuel the global market growth. Rising need for these subsea thermal insulation materials solutions in developing countries including China, India, and others is a factor projected to drive the target market growth.

In addition, increasing number of subsea projects across the globe and recovery of oil & gas industry are key factors projected to fuel growth of the target market. However, fluctuations prices of crude oil and development of advanced products for high depth subsea projects are factors anticipated to restraint the target market growth.

Global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials Market: Segment Insights

Among the type segments, the polyurethane segment is estimated to register moderate revenue share in the global subsea thermal insulation materials market, owing to the ability to enhance the appearance of the product and increase lifespan. In addition, polyurethane is easy to apply and relatively cheaper. The polyurethane segment revenue is projected to record the highest CAGR.

Among the application segments, pipe cover segment is anticipated to register a major revenue share in the global subsea thermal insulation materials market. The pipeline is an integral part of the oil & gas projects and is utilized for fluid transportation. The pipe cover segment revenue is anticipated to record the highest CAGR.

Global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials Market: Region Insights

The subsea thermal insulation materials market in Asia Pacific is estimated to register moderate revenue share in the global subsea thermal insulation materials market, owing to rising demand of subsea thermal insulation materials for various applications such as coating pipes and equipment used in oil & gas industries. Asia Pacific market is projected to record the highest revenue growth. This is attributed to increasing offshore drilling activities in countries in this region.

Global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Resin Type:

Polyurethane

Polypropylene

Silicone rubber

Epoxy

Aerogels

Segmentation by Application:

Pipe-in-pipe

Pipe cover

Equipment

Field Joints

Others

