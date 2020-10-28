Global Desktop Virtualization Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Desktop Virtualization Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Desktop Virtualization Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Desktop Virtualization market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Desktop Virtualization Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global desktop virtualization market report has been segmented on the basis of the type, vertical, and region.

Global Desktop Virtualization Market: Overview

Desktop virtualization is a software technology implemented by best of the enterprises for separating related application software and the desktop environment from the access of physical devices, that are used by the client. Desktop virtualization useful in conjunction with application virtualization and user profile management systems, for offering an inclusive desktop environment management system. Desktop virtualization has numerous benefits for the administrators as it is helpful for them in keeping a track of application software and their sources and also helpful for the end-users for maintaining the integrity and reliability of the IT operations. Many enterprises adopting desktop virtualization solutions for minimizing extreme IT infrastructure cost, and enhancing the deployment speed.

Global Desktop Virtualization Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for ˜Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) in many offices and necessity for data security and availability of various applications is one of the major factor expected to drive the growth of the target market. In addition, desktop virtualization has made easy management process and has enhanced security are the other factors expected to drive demand of the target market. Furthermore, increasing digitization of processes, increasing competition in the IT space resulting in an emphasis on cost cuts, and increasing mobile workforce are among other factors expected to drive the growth of the target market over the fore coming years. However, due to compatibility, complexity, and bottleneck issues of desktop virtualization which can hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

There is an increasing demand for desktop virtualization in various healthcare sectors and these healthcare industry has undergone digital transformations over the past few years which has paved the way for IT services within healthcare. This is among the major trend observed in the target market.

Global Desktop Virtualization Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segment, the Desktop-as-a-Service DaaS segment is dominating due to rising deployment in commerce, which is transferring its workload to the cloud. Among the vertical segment, the IT and telecom segment is dominating at the forecast period due to organizations operating in the IT & telecom sector are implementing desktop virtualization solutions for reducing the high IT infrastructure cost and also offers rapid deployment and innovative services.

Global Desktop Virtualization Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, the North America market accounts for the major revenue share and is likely to drive growth over the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to rapid technological developments in structure and increasing adoption of digital technologies in countries in this region. The market in the Asia Pacific is likely to register the fastest growth in the near future due to the rapid adoption of VDI in BPOs and data centers in India and China and India are factor expected to drive the growth of the target market in the Asia Pacific region.

Global Desktop Virtualization Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

Desktop-as-a-Service

Remote Desktop Services (RDS)

Segmentation by vertical:

It & telecom

Bfsi

Education

Healthcare

Government

Retail & supply chain management (SCM)

Media & entertainment

Manufacturing & automotive

Others (oil, energy, utility, travel, etc.)

