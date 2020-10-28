Global Cigar Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cigar Market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cigar market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global cigar market report has been segmented on the basis of sensor type, size, distribution Channel, and region.

Global Cigar Market: Overview

Cigar contains dried and fermented tobacco leaves that are rolled into a bundle which is meant for smoking. Cigars can be differentiated on the basis of its looks and taste. It consists of three parts namely filler, wrapper, and binder. Filler is essential part of cigar that contains different parts of tobacco plant including bottom leaves also known as volado, middle leaves also known as seco, and top leaves also called as ligero in Spanish. Whole leaves are folded with their length for helping with the air flow in cigars. Wrapper of cigars is made up of darker leaves of tobacco and commonly aged six months before using. Binder is used for binding inner bundles of filler leaves before the final wrapping. It gives shape and size to the cigar and maintains its structural integrity. On the basis of sized cigars are differentiated into cigarillo, rothschild, robusto, corona, churchill, etc.

Global Cigar Market: Dynamics

Cigar contains less amount of nicotine than cigarettes. Increasing smoking for recreational purposes and celebratory events such as parties, festivals, etc., is a factor driving growth of the global cigar market. Growing demand for flavored cigars with high quality tobaccos among individuals is another factor fueling growth of the target market. Furthermore, increasing research and development activities for improvement in taste and flavors of cigars is a factor expected to boost growth of the global cigar market in the near future.

However, cigar contains tobacco and nicotine that can cause harmful effects such as addiction, heart diseases, cancer, teeth loss, exposure to other toxic chemicals are some of the major factors that may hamper growth of the global cigar market. Nevertheless, introduction of cost-effective cigars in different flavors can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Cigar Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the mass cigars segment is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Mass cigars are machine made and cost lower than premium cigars are a factor supporting growth of this segment in the global market. Premium cigars are commonly handmade and preferred by occasional smokers.

Among the distribution Channel segments, the online segment is expected to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue in terms of revenue. Availability of wide various types cigars and increasing trend of online shopping are anticipated to fuel growth of this segment in the target market.

Global Cigar Market: Regional Analysis

US, Spain, Italy, Philippines, and countries in Latin America produce high quality cigars. Market in North America expected to register average growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing demand for premium cigars among end users is a factor supporting growth of the target market in this region. However, Food and Drug Administration regulations for labelling the products with warnings, and various other regulation for retailers selling tobacco products are factors that could affect its growth in US. Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue in the near future.

Global Cigar Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Mass Cigars

Premium Cigars

Flavored Cigars

Others (Natural Leaf Cigars, Sweet Cigars, etc.)

Segmentation by Types Based-on Size:

Petit Corona

Corona

Robusto

Churchill

Double Corona

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

