Global Motion Sensor Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Motion Sensor Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global motion sensor market report has been segmented on the basis of technology, application, and region.

Global Motion Sensor Market: Overview

The motion sensor is used for detecting physical movement within an environment or on the device. It detects and captures kinetic or physical movement in real time. It processes the motion action or information as it is connected to the software or hardware of the system. The motion sensor is used in various devices such as computers, tablets, physical security systems, smart televisions, and smartphones.

Global Motion Sensor Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for consumer electronics among individuals is a major factor driving growth of the global motion sensor market. Rising adoption of automation technology in various industries is another factor supporting growth of the global market. The motion sensor can be used in harsh environments and able to detect motion even in the dark. It is easy to install. These are some of the factors fueling growth of the target market. Furthermore, growing defence budgets in emerging economies is a factor expected to boost growth of the global motion sensor market in the near future.

However, the complex manufacturing process of motion sensors is a factor that may hamper growth of the global motion sensor market. Nevertheless, growing adoption of wearables and other consumer electronic products can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Motion Sensor Market: Segment Analysis

Among the technology segments, the dual technology segment is expected to register significant share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Commonly, duel technology uses passive infrared technology and microwave. It is used for military as well as commercial applications.

Among the application segments, the consumer electronics segment is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the near future. Increasing demand for smartphones and tablets among individuals is a factor fueling growth of the consumer electronics segment in the global market.

Global Motion Sensor Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, market in Europe dominates the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Growing automotive and consumer electronics manufacturing hubs is a factor driving growth of the target market in this region.

The market in North America accounts for second-highest share in terms of revenue in the near future. Growing adoption advanced technology such as home automation systems, virtual and augmented reality, the internet of things is a factor fueling growth of the motion sensors market in this region. In addition, high defense budget and increasing investment for the development of technologically advanced instruments are also factors propelling growth of the target market, especially in the US and Canada in North America.

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Growing consumer electronics sector in countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan is a factor anticipated to support growth of the target market in this region.

Global Motion Sensor Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Technology:

Tomographic

Ultrasonic

Dual Technology

Microwave

Infrared

Segmentation by Application:

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Industrial

Service Robotics

Lighting Controls

Fire Alarm and Smoke Detectors

Automotive

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

Airbag Deployment System

Consumer Electronics

Gaming and Entertainment

Smartphones and Tablets

