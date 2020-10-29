COVID 19 and Vaccines: How Big Will be the Impact on Prefilled Syringes Market? | Roots Analysis

Coronavirus(COVID 19) is spreading around the world, with 2.6 million global active cases[TB1] . Till date, there are no approved treatments for COVID-19. However, multiple pharmaceutical companies are doing research at breakneck speed to develop therapeutics and preventive vaccines against this novel coronavirus. The pharma industry is hoping to compress the development timelines to get a vaccine to the market within the next year. As of 8th April 2020, 115 potential vaccines[TB2] are under development against COVID-19.

As per the interviews conducted with industry stakeholders, the rise in the demand for vaccines is likely to surge the demand for prefilled syringes. Some industry trends, such as initiatives of Walker Digital to develop single-dose prefilled syringes from medical-grade plastic to help fight against the surge in demand for prefilled syringes[TB3] , also align with the predictions of industry experts.

Companies Involved in the Manufacturing of Prefilled Syringes

More than 30 companies across the globe are presently engaged in the manufacturing of prefilled syringes. Majority (47%) of the manufacturers are based in Asia-Pacific region followed by Europe (33%).

Companies Offering Fill / Finish Service for Prefilled Syringes

Presently, over 105 companies across the globe claim to offer fill / finish services for prefilled syringes. Majority (61) of these service providers are capable of handling both small molecules and biologics. Further 19 service providers have the capability to handle only biologics.

Where are the Fill / Finish Facilities for Prefilled Syringes Located?

Majority (38%) of the service providers have their fill / finish facilities based in Europe followed by North America (32%) and Asia-Pacific regions (30%). Within Asia-pacific region, majority of the service providers have facilities located in India (18).

Do We Have Enough Fill / Finish Capacity?

If the vaccines are approved in combination of prefilled syringes, do we have enough capacity to deal with this rapid surge in the demand expected for the fill / finish services for prefilled syringes?

