Demand for Centrifugal Chiller System to be Fueled by Rapid Shift in Consumer Perception and Increasing Awareness by 2029

Continuous fiber composites are noted to be versatile materials with the end product being a combination of resins, fibers as well as different core materials. These have shown enhanced strength-to-weight ratio and have gained prominence in the high performance applications while also penetrating the cost sensitive industries. Although being manufactured through complex manufacturing processes, continuous fiber composites have gained significant prominence in the historic period and the market is expected to expand at a significant rate.

Continuous Fiber Composites Market: Dynamics

One of the key applications of continuous fiber composites is in the production of wind mill turbine blades. The rising number of wind mill installations significantly leverages the demand for continuous fiber composites. Another factor contributing to this growth is the lucrative government schemes and subsidies being offered in the wind mill value chain. This further augments the growth of continuous fiber composites market. Having said that, apart from new wind mill installations, the MRO and retrofit activities in wind mill application are also further noted to drive the demand for continuous fiber composites. Another driving factor propelling the continuous fiber composites market is the rising prominence of electric vehicles. One of the main focuses of electric vehicle manufacturers being mainly on overall weight reduction, the fast paced growth in this application is expected to significantly affect the growth of continuous fiber composites market as well. Also, the growth of aircraft production and increasing fleet size, the sector is expected to contribute significantly towards the growth of continuous fiber composites market.

However, on the downside, factors such as mechanical strength, pliability as well as decomposition and recycling of continuous fiber composites should be taken into account. These may hinder the overall growth of the continuous fiber composites marketplace. To minimize the impact of these technical aspects on the market growth, manufacturers of continuous fiber composites are increasing their focus on research & development activities.

Continuous Fiber Composites Market: Segmentation

The global continuous fiber composites market can be segmented on the basis of resin, product type and end use industry.

On the basis of resin, the global continuous fiber composites market can be segmented into:

Thermoset Composite Resins

Thermoplastic Composite Resins

On the basis of product type, the global continuous fiber composites market can be segmented into:

Woven Fabrics

Non–Crimp Fabrics

Unidirectional Tapes

Others

On the basis of end use industry, the global continuous fiber composites market can be segmented into:

Transportation Automotive Railways Marine Aerospace

Power & Energy

Consumer Electronics

Sports & Leisure

General Industrial

Continuous Fiber Composites Market: Regional Outlook

On a regional front, East Asia continuous fiber composites market is expected to remain prominent throughout the forecast period, driven largely by the consumption of continuous fiber composites in China. The factors affecting this high consumption rates are the high automotive fleet in the region coupled with the sizeable scale of electronics manufacturing in the countries of East Asia. Additionally, the increasing penetration of aerospace spare parts manufacturing in China makes the country one of the significant individual consumer of continuous fiber composites. Being considered a manufacturing hub in all possible sectors, East Asia is estimated to account for a significant proportion of the continuous fiber composites market. Further, the developing economies of South Asia are seen to open up their economies for foreign investments and are being eyed upon by several industry participants. Hence, it is anticipated that the region will expand at a relatively faster pace over the forecast period. Europe, being considered as the global capital in the production of electric vehicles, is expected to create significant demand in the field of continuous fiber composites. Similarly, North America is also expected to expand at a steady pace over the forecast period. The construction industry in Middle East & Africa is booming and is expected to follow the similar trend in the coming years, creating significant demand in the continuous fiber composites market.

Some of the market participants in the global continuous fiber composites market identified across the value chain include:

Automated Dynamics (Part of Trelleborg Group)

Chomarat Group

Hexcel Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc.

SABIC Corporation

SAERTEX GmbH & Co.KG

