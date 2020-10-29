Demand-Supply Scenario of Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide to Remain Balanced During the Forecast Period 2029

Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Holds Potential To Become An Important Ingredient In Oral Hygiene Solutions.

Stabilized chlorine dioxide is a chlorine oxide which is yellowish-green in color. At -59 °C it turns into a bright orange crystal. Stabilized chlorine dioxide was developed to solve the problem of volatility and instability, and was developed by stabilizing chlorine dioxide in aqueous solution using buffers such as Na2CO3/H2O2.

Stabilized chlorine dioxide has a trace amount of chlorine dioxide, they consist of buffer solution of sodium chlorite. Stabilized chlorine dioxide is produced in two types, liquid and solid. It is used as a chemical for water treatment, sterilization, paper manufacturing and other solutions for its excellent disinfectant properties.

Water treatment industry have coined the term “stabilized chlorine dioxide water” to project a clean and disinfected water treatment process. Stabilized chlorine dioxide are broadly used in end use industries which engages with clean water or water treatment such as aquaculture, poultry, food processing, agricultural, and industrial among others.

Moreover the demand of stabilized chlorine dioxide is prominent in region such as Europe, where Germany, France, U.K, Italy, Spain, Benelux and Holland are leading in terms of production of stabilized chlorine dioxide, however in the U.S., EPA has limited the use of chlorine dioxide owing to the formation of the by-product chlorite which is limited to a maximum of a single part per million in consumable water.

Market: Dynamics

Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Market: Driver

Stabilized chlorine dioxide market is primarily based around water treatment and disinfecting. Industries such as water treatment, agricultural, healthcare and industrial are the prime end users which drive the demand for stabilized chlorine dioxide across the globe owing to its application of sterilization & odor control, antistatic agents and disinfectant.

Over the recent yeas the water and waste treatment industry has witnessed a steep growth owing to the increase in awareness about water contamination and the alarming rate of water scarcity on a global level. End users prefer stabilize chlorine dioxide for its relatively economically feasible availability and relatively easy production process.

Moreover, stabilized chlorine dioxide can also be used in an oral rinse to treat oral disease and malodor, but its adverse side-effects are still being investigated, stabilized chlorine dioxide have multiple undiscovered applications which may result in increasing the demand over the due course of time.

Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Market: Restraints

Stabilized chlorine dioxide has to compete with better alternatives, brands such as Activ-Ox® is a much safer, easier and controllable way of treating water systems efficiently with chlorine dioxide. Stabilized chlorine dioxide contest with better disinfectants in the market which hampers the demand. Moreover stabilized chlorine dioxide forms multiple side products from precursor chemicals mixed together, resulting low concentration of chlorine dioxide, including toxic and corrosive chlorates. Such factors can decelerate the demand of stabilized chlorine dioxide in the market.

Market: Segmentation

The Global Market of Stabilized chlorine dioxide can be segmented by: Type

Liquid Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide

Solid Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide

The Global Market of Stabilized chlorine dioxide can be segmented by: Application

Sterilization & Odor Control

Wastewater Treatment

Paper manufacturing

Lubricant Additive

Fire Retardant

Antistatic agent

Others (BOD and COD reduction, emulsifier, surfactants)

The Global Market of Stabilized chlorine dioxide can be segmented by: End Use

Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning

Senior & Nursing Facilities

Auto Dealerships & Detailing

Disaster Recovery Services

Industrial & Manufacturing

Restaurant & Hospitality

Agriculture & Equestrian

Others

Market: Regional Outlook

Europe is expected to dominate the stabilized chlorine dioxide market over the coming years. Countries such as Germany, France, U.K, Italy and Netherlands among others have contributed prominently in the water treatment market over the past decade. Countries such as China and India are expected to lead in terms of production in Asia Pacific.

Various tier II and tier III manufacturers supply stabilized chlorine dioxide in powder as well as in tablet form. The U.S. is also witnessing multiple manufacturers breaking through the market to establish a place in the global market in the future. Middle East & Africa is expected to project a steady growth in the stabilized chlorine dioxide market owing to absence of key players in the region.

Market: Key participants

The key participants of Stabilized chlorine dioxide market are as follows: