Mobile Advertising Market 2020 is set to gain momentum from the emergence of new technologies

Mobile advertising is expected to have a stellar valuation by the end of the forecast period. Mobile advertising refers to transferring of digital content on to the smartphones and mobile devices of the end-users. It is a highly cost efficient and target mode of marketing that yields high quality leads. Mobile advertisers have now identified the potential and opportunities to make use of this channel for reaching mass audiences or even an individual virtually at any time and from anywhere. Now, these mobile advertisers have more information, knowledge, and data points about their clients and target audience than ever before. This increased levels of information allows them to come up with highly targeted and innovative marketing campaigns to get high quality leads and thus generate more revenue. Moreover, it also helps them to customize or tailor the campaign at an individual level and generate good business. Naturally, this has increased the demand for mobile advertising market in recent years.

The growth of the market is directly proportional to the rise in the number of mobile device users across the globe. With recent internet data explosion across emerging economies such as India and China has certainly opened up new avenues for the overall development of the global mobile advertising market.

Mobile advertising is a form of advertising using mobile devices. It is a subgroup of mobile marketing. Mobile advertising provides information/content developed/designed by advertisers intended for customers/mobile device users. The different types of advertising includes display advertising, In-app, In-game, rich media, search, sms/mms/P2P messaging and others. Mobile advertising provides a solution to advertisers to reach targeted users through various devices to deliver information about innovative tools and technology. Mobile advertising solutions enables advertisers to target users, such as advertising campaign solutions, in order to a reach defined set of goals which includes raising brand awareness, establishing brand and increase rate of conversions and so on.

Key factors driving the growth of the mobile advertising market include rising concerns about security, and privacy, deletion, and misuse/manipulation of data are some of the major fears that persist among online users.

In Global Mobile Advertising Market by Devices, smartphone segment holds the largest share due to high penetration rate of smartphone devices across the world. The smartphone segment is also expected to be fastest growing segment in the forecast period due to increasing adoption rate of smartphones in the emerging economies such as India and Brazil.

Advertisement Campaign solutions holds the largest share as political parties are using these solutions for attracting the attention of population in their region during different stages of elections which include local body to national level elections. The reporting & analytics solution is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the forecast period due to rising adoption of data analytics solutions in understanding the mindset of customers.

In the mobile advertising market by region, North America is the major contributor for the revenue generated in the global mobile advertising market. The APAC region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period due to high growth in mobile innovation and high usage of Internet through by consumers in the region. The North America mobile advertising market revenue is mainly contributed by the government and BFSI sectors.

The growth of the mobile advertising market is mainly contributed by major players such as Amobee, Inc. (Singtel Limited), Apple, Inc. (iAd), Chartboost, Euclid Analytics, Facebook, Inc., Flurry (Yahoo, Inc.), Google, Inc. (Admob Ads), Inmobi, Microsoft Corporation, Millenial Media, Mopub Inc., and Tune Inc. (HasOffers).

